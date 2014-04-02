Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 2, 2014 | 5:15pm BST

Airstrikes in Aleppo

<p>An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan more

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
1 / 20
<p>Men drive a car near a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Men drive a car near a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Men drive a car near a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
2 / 20
<p>Rebel fighters sit on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon near the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Rebel fighters sit on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon near the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Rebel fighters sit on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon near the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
3 / 20
<p>A girl reacts in front of a damaged bus at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A girl reacts in front of a damaged bus at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A girl reacts in front of a damaged bus at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
4 / 20
<p>Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Blleramoon district at the northern entrance to the city of Aleppo, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat</p>

Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Blleramoon district at the northern entrance to the city of Aleppo, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Blleramoon district at the northern entrance to the city of Aleppo, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Close
5 / 20
<p>Men try to extricate a casualty from inside a damaged car after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Atareb, Aleppo countryside, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof</p>

Men try to extricate a casualty from inside a damaged car after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Atareb, Aleppo countryside, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Men try to extricate a casualty from inside a damaged car after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Atareb, Aleppo countryside, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man covered in dust walks at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A man covered in dust walks at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A man covered in dust walks at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
7 / 20
<p>Ghalya Hindawi reacts as she receives treatment for her wounds at a school used for displaced people in the old city of Aleppo, March 23, 2014. Hindawi is suffering from severe burns to more than 50 percent of her body, caused by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Firdos neighborhood. Hindawi lost her daughter during the attack. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Ghalya Hindawi reacts as she receives treatment for her wounds at a school used for displaced people in the old city of Aleppo, March 23, 2014. Hindawi is suffering from severe burns to more than 50 percent of her body, caused by what activists said...more

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Ghalya Hindawi reacts as she receives treatment for her wounds at a school used for displaced people in the old city of Aleppo, March 23, 2014. Hindawi is suffering from severe burns to more than 50 percent of her body, caused by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Firdos neighborhood. Hindawi lost her daughter during the attack. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
8 / 20
<p>Rescuers and residents carry an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Rescuers and residents carry an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Rescuers and residents carry an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
9 / 20
<p>A boy walks on rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A boy walks on rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A boy walks on rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
10 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters clean a blanket at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters clean a blanket at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters clean a blanket at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
11 / 20
<p>A photographer, rescuers and civilians rush to a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A photographer, rescuers and civilians rush to a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A photographer, rescuers and civilians rush to a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
12 / 20
<p>Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Karam homad district in Aleppo, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Karam homad district in Aleppo, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam...more

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Karam homad district in Aleppo, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
13 / 20
<p>Rescuers help an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Rescuers help an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Rescuers help an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
14 / 20
<p>A man reacts while inspecting with others a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A man reacts while inspecting with others a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A man reacts while inspecting with others a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
15 / 20
<p>People stand at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

People stand at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

People stand at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
16 / 20
<p>A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
17 / 20
<p>Rescuers clear debris at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Rescuers clear debris at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Rescuers clear debris at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
18 / 20
<p>Civilians react at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Civilians react at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Civilians react at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
19 / 20
<p>A handicapped man uses his crutches to walk along a damaged street at Karm al-Jabal in Aleppo, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A handicapped man uses his crutches to walk along a damaged street at Karm al-Jabal in Aleppo, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A handicapped man uses his crutches to walk along a damaged street at Karm al-Jabal in Aleppo, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's skyscraper slum

Venezuela's skyscraper slum

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's skyscraper slum

Venezuela's skyscraper slum

A 45-storey skyscraper in the center of Caracas is no five-star hotel or swanky apartment block, but a slum and probably the highest in the world.

02 Apr 2014
March on the Venezuelan Congress

March on the Venezuelan Congress

Clashes occur in Caracas as troops try to stop protesters from reaching the Venezuelan Congress.

02 Apr 2014
GM on the stand

GM on the stand

The General Motors CEO testifies over the ignition-switch failure controversy which has been linked to at least a dozen deaths.

02 Apr 2014
Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the month of March.

01 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures