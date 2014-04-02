Airstrikes in Aleppo

Ghalya Hindawi reacts as she receives treatment for her wounds at a school used for displaced people in the old city of Aleppo, March 23, 2014. Hindawi is suffering from severe burns to more than 50 percent of her body, caused by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Firdos neighborhood. Hindawi lost her daughter during the attack. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo