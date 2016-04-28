Airstrikes in Aleppo
A man reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man removes medicine inside the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man gestures as he stands on a damaged building at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A civil defence member carries a child that survived from under the rubble at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A woman, who survived an airstrike, sits amid the damage in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect the damage at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A view shows the damage inside al-Quds hospital which was supported by international medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A view shows the damage at al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Women stand on a balcony as they react after airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A front loader operates at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Women walk past damage near the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civil defense members carry a casualty after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A damaged Civil Defense truck is pictured inside a rescue station in the rebel held town of Atareb, Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Civil defense members rest amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man walks as he holds the hand of an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civil defense members evacuate a woman from a damaged building after airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civil defense members help their injured comrade after airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An injured woman is carried after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Smoke rises after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Next Slideshows
The surface of Mars
What the Red Planet looks like up close.
Face-to-face with Trump
Supporters lay eyes on Donald Trump.
India's worst drought in decades
About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are hit by India's worst drought in four decades.
Remembering Chernobyl
Ukraine holds memorial services on the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster which permanently poisoned swathes of eastern Europe.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.