Al Jazeera journalists sentenced
Peter Greste, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed (L-R) listen to the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. Three Al Jazeera journalists were jailed for seven years in Egypt after a court convicted them of helping a "terrorist organization" by...more
Andrew Greste (L), brother of Australian Peter Greste, talks to Ralph King, Australian ambassador to Egypt, as they wait for the court ruling for Peter Greste and other defendants, in Cairo June 23, 2014. The three all denied the charge of working...more
Soldiers guard outside of Tora Prison where al-Jazeera journalists are tried at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. The men have been held at Egypt's notorious Tora Prison for six months, with the case becoming a rallying point for rights groups and news...more
Mohamed Fahmy stands behind bars as he waits to listen the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. They were detained in late December and charged with helping "a terrorist group" - a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood - by broadcasting lies that...more
A supporter takes a photo of Al Jazeera journalist Abdullah Al-Shamy after he was released at Nasr City police station in Cairo, June 17, 2014. Egypt's public prosecutor ordered the release on medical grounds of Al Jazeera journalist Shamy, who had...more
A protester rallies in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detained by Egyptian authorities, in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, June 1, 2014. According to Al Jazeera's website, the two journalists...more
A protester rallies in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detained by Egyptian authorities, in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters rally in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detained by Egyptian authorities, in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, June 1, 2014. The signs read, "Freedom for the men." REUTERS/Mohamed Abd...more
Policemen rest during the trial of Al Jazeera journalists Peter Greste, Mohammed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed in a court in Cairo June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Al Jazeera journalists (L-R) Mohammed Fahmy, Peter Greste and Baher Mohamed wave to a friend and Fahmy's fiancee as they stand behind bars in a court in Cairo June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste of Australia stands in a metal cage during his trial in a court in Cairo March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper
A protester, with her mouth taped, takes part in a protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Journalists demonstrate, calling for the release of Al Jazeera journalists arrested in Egypt last year, outside the Sudan Press Council in Khartoum February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Journalists from the Foreign Correspondents Association kneel along a street as they participate in a protest demanding the release of Al Jazeera correspondents who were detained in Egypt, in Kenya's capital Nairobi February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Noor...more
Protesters with their mouths taped carry signs as they take part in a protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Protesters and journalists hold placards during a protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Nobel Peace Laureate Tawakul Karman speaks to a group of journalists during a protest in Sanaa, against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Police officers wait in their vehicle in front of Cairo's Tora prison, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters tape their mouths in protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, in downtown Beirut February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Journalists from the foreign correspondence organization participate in a protest demanding the release of Al Jazeera correspondents outside the Egyptian Embassy premises in Kenya's capital Nairobi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas
Next Slideshows
Heshan - a poisonous legacy
Arsenic mines and chemical plants in Heshan, China, were shut down due to the pollution they caused, but the dust and runoff plagues the village to this day,...
England vs. Uruguay
England takes on Uruguay in Group D action.
Hamas summer camp
Hamas stages dozens of military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
Editors Choice Photos
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.