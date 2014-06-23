Al Jazeera journalists sentenced

Mohamed Fahmy stands behind bars as he waits to listen the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. They were detained in late December and charged with helping "a terrorist group" - a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood - by broadcasting lies that...more

Mohamed Fahmy stands behind bars as he waits to listen the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. They were detained in late December and charged with helping "a terrorist group" - a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood - by broadcasting lies that harmed national security and supplying money, equipment and information to a group of Egyptians. The Brotherhood was banned and declared a terrorist group after the army deposed elected Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in July following mass protests against his rule. The Brotherhood says it is a peaceful organization. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close