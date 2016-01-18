Al Qaeda attack in Burkina Faso
Pizzas are seen on the terrace of Cappuccino restaurant after an attack on the restaurant and the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A soldier stands guard in front of burned cars across the street from Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016, a day after security forces retook the hotel from al Qaeda fighters who seized it in an assault that killed two dozen...more
A French police officer photographs burned vehicles outside the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Bottles of water are seen in front of Cappuccino restaurant after an attack on the restaurant and the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A forensic police officer exits the Splendid Hotel after al Qaeda militants killed at least 28 people from at least seven countries in an attack on the hotel and a restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
French and Burkinabe officers inspect burned vehicles outside the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The "Taxi-Brousse" restaurant, across the street from the Splendid Hotel, is seen in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Burkinabe soldier films in front of the burned-out exterior of "Cappuccino" restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Soldiers secure the area in front of Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The burned-out exterior of "Cappuccino" restaurant is seen in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Emergency workers stand outside the burned exterior of the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Police officers are seen outside the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows vehicles on fire outside Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in this still image taken from a video January 15, 2016, during a siege by Islamist gunmen. REUTERS/Reuters
Security officers take their positions outside Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in this still image taken from a video January 15, 2016, during a siege by Islamist gunmen. REUTERS/Reuters
An injured man lies on the floor near the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view shows fire beneath Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in this still image taken from a video January 15, 2016, during a siege by Islamist gunmen. REUTERS/Reuters TV
French and U.S. soldiers gather before launching a counter-assault on Islamist gunmen at the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Burkinabe and French soldiers stand near the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 15, 2016, where suspected Islamist fighters are holding hostages. REUTERS/Ludivine Laniepce
French soldiers arrive at the site of the attack in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman who has escaped from the Ouagadougou attack receives medical attention in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
French soldiers arrive at the site of the attack in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People who have escaped from the Cappuccino restaurant exit a Burkina Faso military vehicle in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Ramadi's scorched earth
Ramadi has been touted as the first major success for Iraq's U.S.-backed army since it collapsed in the face of ISIS, but the scorched-earth battlefield tactics...
Long lines in Venezuela
Venezuela grapples with massive shopping lines and widespread shortages of basics from milk to medicines.
Gaza Parkour
Parkour is a physical discipline of movement focused on overcoming obstacles.
New York, New York
One year in the city that never sleeps.
MORE IN PICTURES
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.