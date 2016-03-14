Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 14, 2016 | 1:50pm GMT

Al Qaeda attacks Ivory Coast resort

The feet and utility belt of what Ivorian security officers said was a dead attacker is seen on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) said it was responsible for storming the beach hotels in Grand Bassam, a weekend retreat popular with Ivorians and westerners, killing 16 people. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
People comfort each other in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Security forces evacuate an injured person in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
The hand of a person killed is seen after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A security officer examines a hotel after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Security forces evacuate people in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Emergency workers and security officers gather on a beach after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Security forces drive towards Grand Bassam in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
An empty stand selling various goods is seen at the site of an attack on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A man comforts an injured boy in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A soldier comforts an injured boy in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Soldiers stand guard next to goods displayed for sale on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Soldiers stand in guard on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Trump rally mayhem

Trump rally mayhem

Next Slideshows

Trump rally mayhem

Trump rally mayhem

Protesters and supports clash during rallies for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

12 Mar 2016
A refugee childhood

A refugee childhood

Refugee children find moments to be kids in a long, arduous journey to Europe.

11 Mar 2016
Trudeau goes to Washington

Trudeau goes to Washington

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the White House for talks and a state dinner, ending a frosty period in U.S.-Canada relations.

11 Mar 2016
Syria's fragile truce

Syria's fragile truce

The ceasefire agreement has reduced violence but not halted the fighting.

11 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

