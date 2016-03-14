Al Qaeda attacks Ivory Coast resort
The feet and utility belt of what Ivorian security officers said was a dead attacker is seen on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) said it was responsible for storming the beach hotels in...more
People comfort each other in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Security forces evacuate an injured person in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The hand of a person killed is seen after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A security officer examines a hotel after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Security forces evacuate people in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Emergency workers and security officers gather on a beach after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Security forces drive towards Grand Bassam in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An empty stand selling various goods is seen at the site of an attack on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man comforts an injured boy in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A soldier comforts an injured boy in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Soldiers stand guard next to goods displayed for sale on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soldiers stand in guard on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
