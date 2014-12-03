Edition:
Wed Dec 3, 2014

Al Qaeda claims attack on Iran envoy

Rescuers search for survivors at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Rescuers search for survivors at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Rescuers search for survivors at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Police troopers and people are seen at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Police troopers and people are seen at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Police troopers and people are seen at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Part of a sign from the residence of the Iranian ambassador is seen on the ground after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Part of a sign from the residence of the Iranian ambassador is seen on the ground after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Part of a sign from the residence of the Iranian ambassador is seen on the ground after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A forensic investigator collects evidence outside the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A forensic investigator collects evidence outside the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A forensic investigator collects evidence outside the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Rescuers gesture at the damaged residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Rescuers gesture at the damaged residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Rescuers gesture at the damaged residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A crime scene evidence marker is seen outside the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A crime scene evidence marker is seen outside the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A crime scene evidence marker is seen outside the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Onlookers gather near a car damaged by a car bomb attack on the residence of the Iranian ambassador in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Onlookers gather near a car damaged by a car bomb attack on the residence of the Iranian ambassador in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Onlookers gather near a car damaged by a car bomb attack on the residence of the Iranian ambassador in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Police troopers gather at the damaged residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Police troopers gather at the damaged residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Police troopers gather at the damaged residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Police troopers stand guard at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Police troopers stand guard at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Police troopers stand guard at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A forensic investigator gestures as he collects evidence outside the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A forensic investigator gestures as he collects evidence outside the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A forensic investigator gestures as he collects evidence outside the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The damaged residence of the Iranian ambassador is pictured after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

The damaged residence of the Iranian ambassador is pictured after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
The damaged residence of the Iranian ambassador is pictured after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
