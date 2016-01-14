Edition:
Alan Rickman: 1946 - 2016

Actor Alan Rickman poses for a photo before a special family fundraising evening hosted by J.K. Rowling in London, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2013
Alan Rickman arrives for the Portrait Gala 2014 at the National Portrait Gallery in central London, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2014
Alan Rickman waves as he arrives for the premiere of the film "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in New York, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2011
Alan Rickman arrives at the premiere of the movie "Nobel Son" at the Egyptian theatre in Hollywood, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2008
Alan Rickman sits on Centre Court during the men's singles final match between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2011
Alan Rickman poses for photographers as he arrives for the Royal World Premiere of "Alice In Wonderland" at Leicester Square in London, February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jas Lehal

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2010
Laura Linney, Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson pose at the world premiere of their film 'Love Actually', in New York, November 6, 2003. REUTERS/Albert Ferreira

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Alan Rickman arrives for the "A Little Chaos" gala during the Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 14, 2014
Alan Rickman arrives for the premiere of the film "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in New York, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2011
Alan Rickman holds the Emmy Award he won for Lead Actor for the miniseries 'Rasputin' at the 48th Annual Emmy Awards. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
The Queen meets Alan Rickman at the opening of the new premises of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Sigourney Weaver poses with Alan Rickman during a photocall to promote their film 'Snow Cake' for a competition at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 9, 2006. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Jury members Melanie Laurent and Alan Rickman attend the 14th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Alan Rickman smiles during a news conference to promote his film 'Snow Cake' at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival, February 9, 2006. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2006
Alan Rickman poses during a photocall to promote 'Snow Cake' at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival, February 9, 2006. The film is a story of love and loss starring Sigourney Weaver as an autistic woman whose daughter dies in a car crash and Alan Rickman as the man who helps her cope. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Alan Rickman poses with actress Rachel Hurd-Wood before the Berlin premiere of their movie "The Perfume", September 8, 2006. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2006
Alan Rickman shows the Golden Bear award of the 46th International Film festival in Berlin. Rickman picked up the award for Taiwanese director Ang Lee for the best picture "Sense and Sensibility" where Rickman plays one of the main characters. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Alan Rickman poses during a photocall for the movie "Une Promesse" during the 70th Venice Film Festival, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2013
Alan Rickman arrives for the premiere of the film "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" in New York, July 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2009
