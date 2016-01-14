Alan Rickman: 1946 - 2016
Actor Alan Rickman poses for a photo before a special family fundraising evening hosted by J.K. Rowling in London, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Alan Rickman arrives for the Portrait Gala 2014 at the National Portrait Gallery in central London, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Alan Rickman waves as he arrives for the premiere of the film "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in New York, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alan Rickman arrives at the premiere of the movie "Nobel Son" at the Egyptian theatre in Hollywood, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alan Rickman sits on Centre Court during the men's singles final match between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Alan Rickman poses for photographers as he arrives for the Royal World Premiere of "Alice In Wonderland" at Leicester Square in London, February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jas Lehal
Laura Linney, Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson pose at the world premiere of their film 'Love Actually', in New York, November 6, 2003. REUTERS/Albert Ferreira
Alan Rickman arrives for the "A Little Chaos" gala during the Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Alan Rickman arrives for the premiere of the film "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in New York, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alan Rickman holds the Emmy Award he won for Lead Actor for the miniseries 'Rasputin' at the 48th Annual Emmy Awards. REUTERS/File
The Queen meets Alan Rickman at the opening of the new premises of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/File
Sigourney Weaver poses with Alan Rickman during a photocall to promote their film 'Snow Cake' for a competition at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 9, 2006. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Jury members Melanie Laurent and Alan Rickman attend the 14th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Alan Rickman smiles during a news conference to promote his film 'Snow Cake' at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival, February 9, 2006. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Alan Rickman poses during a photocall to promote 'Snow Cake' at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival, February 9, 2006. The film is a story of love and loss starring Sigourney Weaver as an autistic woman whose daughter dies in a car crash...more
Alan Rickman poses with actress Rachel Hurd-Wood before the Berlin premiere of their movie "The Perfume", September 8, 2006. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Alan Rickman shows the Golden Bear award of the 46th International Film festival in Berlin. Rickman picked up the award for Taiwanese director Ang Lee for the best picture "Sense and Sensibility" where Rickman plays one of the main characters....more
Alan Rickman poses during a photocall for the movie "Une Promesse" during the 70th Venice Film Festival, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Alan Rickman arrives for the premiere of the film "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" in New York, July 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
