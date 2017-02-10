Edition:
Aleppo after the siege

A damaged jacuzzi tub is seen inside the manager's house of Sabbagh textile factory, in Aleppo's Belleramoun Industrial Zone, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A general view shows damaged buildings at al-Kalasa district of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
People ride a train in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A man sells cotton candy near a banner for Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A damaged textile machine is pictured inside Sabbagh textile factory in Aleppo's Belleramoun Industrial Zone. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
People ride a train at Baghdad Station in west Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Eymad, 54, stands at the entrance of his family's building at al-Mouassassi street in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A woman walks past debris along a street in Aleppo's Belleramoun Industrial Zone. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A boy rides a train as damaged buildings are pictured in the background in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A man with a light on his head, warms himself by a fire inside his damaged shop in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Children play on a swing in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A graveyard is seen through a hole in the wall in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A woman takes a picture using her phone in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People throw debris from a damaged building in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A boy pulls a gas bottle near rubble and a damaged vehicle in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Children attend a classroom in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A woman carries bread on her head in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Russian soldiers stand near a military vehicle in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A boy walks near a riddled wall of a graveyard in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
