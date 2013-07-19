Edition:
Aleppo divided

<p>A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhood, an area controlled by the regime, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>People walk past sandbags as they shop before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A man carrying groceries walks past debris on a street before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>People buy rose petals on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A man pushes a cart with his belongings at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A man buys eggs before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A street vendor sells grapes before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A man carries tomatoes before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>People buy potatoes from a street vendor on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>People carry purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A street vendor sells onions before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A street vendor sells fruits and vegetables before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A street vendor sells traditional bread before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>People carrying groceries walk past debris on a street before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>People and vendors walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>People carry purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>People carrying purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

