Aleppo's story of war

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

A cessation of hostilities agreement brokered by Russia and the United States brought a measure of relief to the battered Syrian city of Aleppo on May 5, 2016 but President Bashar al-Assad said he still sought a total, crushing victory over rebel forces. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A cessation of hostilities agreement brokered by Russia and the United States brought a measure of relief to the battered Syrian city of Aleppo on May 5, 2016 but President Bashar al-Assad said he still sought a total, crushing victory over rebel forces. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

Aleppo, a main battleground in the Syrian war, lies in northwest Syria, about 30 miles (50 km) south of the Turkish border. It is at the crossroads of historic commercial routes, 60 miles (100 km) from the Mediterranean Sea to the west and the Euphrates River on the east. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
George Ourfalian
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2013

The ancient Silk Road city was spared serious violence for the first year of the war until February, 2012, when a pro-Assad militia killed at least 10 people at a pro-democracy demonstration. The graffiti on this building in central Aleppo reads, "men of Assad, soldiers of Assad". REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2012

By July 2012, rebels, including members of the Free Syrian Army seen here, had taken control of eastern areas and were battling to extend their reach when the army turned its forces on Aleppo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
George Ourfalian
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2012

In October, 2012, Syria's UNESCO World Heritage listed ancient market was badly damaged by fighting and UNESCO appealed for the protection of Aleppo's listed sites. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015

The government mounted offensives aimed at encircling the rebel-held east but these have all failed to date. Rebels launched their own offensive on government-held western Aleppo in July, 2015. This also failed. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016

Since the Russian air force began air strikes in support of the Syrian government on Sept. 30, 2015, the government and its allies have launched offensives against rebels to the north and south of Aleppo and against Islamic State to the east. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016

The only route in and out of opposition-held Aleppo is the so-called Castello Road, long a target of government forces. The only road to government-held areas of Aleppo is also vulnerable to attack because it runs close to Islamic State-held territory. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

A deal brokered by the United States and Russia to halt the fighting in Syria began to unravel in Aleppo in March, culminating in artillery bombardments and air strikes that have killed about 270 civilians. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016

Aleppo's eastern districts are controlled by an array of rebel groups, many of which receive support from nearby Turkey. Prominent factions include the Levant Front group, which fights under the banner of the Free Syrian Army. Caption: A Sultan Murad brigade fighter (L), part of the Free Syrian Army, stands next to men they have taken as prisoners who used to fight with the Democratic Forces of Syria. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail

Photographer
Hosam Katan
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015

Jihadist groups including the Nusra Front, seen here, are also active in the Aleppo area and have taken part in battles around the city, often contributing suicide bombers. Opposition activists say Nusra has little or no presence in the city itself. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2012

The government controls the western districts of the city, including the ancient citadel. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri

Photographer
Nour Kelze
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2013

The YPG Kurdish militia controls a district on the northwestern outskirts known as Sheikh Maqsoud. This district is important because of its proximity to the Castello Road. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015

Aleppo was home to more than 2 million people before the war. Today between 250,000 and 300,000 are estimated to live in rebel-held areas. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Hosam Katan
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015

The government-held side of the city is still home to more than 1 million people. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Aleppo's story of war

