Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 19, 2014 | 7:45pm BST

Alibaba IPO

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma rings a ceremonial bell to start trading during his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma rings a ceremonial bell to start trading during his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 19, 2014
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma rings a ceremonial bell to start trading during his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 16
Traders work on the floor as they wait for a final price on the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA", at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Traders work on the floor as they wait for a final price on the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA", at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 19, 2014
Traders work on the floor as they wait for a final price on the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA", at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 16
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma poses as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma poses as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 19, 2014
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma poses as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 16
Alibaba representatives applaud as the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange is rung, before the initial public offering (IPO) of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Alibaba representatives applaud as the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange is rung, before the initial public offering (IPO) of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 19, 2014
Alibaba representatives applaud as the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange is rung, before the initial public offering (IPO) of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 16
Traders gather at the post during the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Traders gather at the post during the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 19, 2014
Traders gather at the post during the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 16
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma reacts at the New York Stock Exchange before his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma reacts at the New York Stock Exchange before his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 19, 2014
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma reacts at the New York Stock Exchange before his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 16
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma and Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu react as the company's initial public offering (IPO), under the ticker "BABA", begins trading at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma and Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu react as the company's initial public offering (IPO), under the ticker "BABA", begins trading at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014....more

Friday, September 19, 2014
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma and Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu react as the company's initial public offering (IPO), under the ticker "BABA", begins trading at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 16
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. founder Jack Ma celebrates after ringing a ceremonial bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. founder Jack Ma celebrates after ringing a ceremonial bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan...more

Friday, September 19, 2014
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. founder Jack Ma celebrates after ringing a ceremonial bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 16
Traders work on the floor as they wait for a final price on the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA", at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Traders work on the floor as they wait for a final price on the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA", at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 19, 2014
Traders work on the floor as they wait for a final price on the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA", at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 16
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma applauds at the New York Stock Exchange before his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma applauds at the New York Stock Exchange before his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 19, 2014
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma applauds at the New York Stock Exchange before his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 16
Barclay's Capital Market makers work with bankers and NYSE staff during the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Barclay's Capital Market makers work with bankers and NYSE staff during the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 19, 2014
Barclay's Capital Market makers work with bankers and NYSE staff during the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 16
China's flag flies in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the initial public offering (IPO) of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

China's flag flies in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the initial public offering (IPO) of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 19, 2014
China's flag flies in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the initial public offering (IPO) of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 16
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma (2nd L) poses as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma (2nd L) poses as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 19, 2014
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma (2nd L) poses as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
13 / 16
The Chinese and U.S. flags fly over signs of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd hung on the facade in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Chinese and U.S. flags fly over signs of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd hung on the facade in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Friday, September 19, 2014
The Chinese and U.S. flags fly over signs of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd hung on the facade in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 16
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma waves as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma waves as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, September 19, 2014
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma waves as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
15 / 16
Specialist Trader Neil Gallagher points to the ticker symbol for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd during the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Specialist Trader Neil Gallagher points to the ticker symbol for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd during the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan...more

Friday, September 19, 2014
Specialist Trader Neil Gallagher points to the ticker symbol for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd during the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
iPhone mania

iPhone mania

Next Slideshows

iPhone mania

iPhone mania

The long lines to purchase the latest iPhones.

19 Sep 2014
In the Ebola hot zone

In the Ebola hot zone

In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.

19 Sep 2014
Scotland votes to stay

Scotland votes to stay

Scotland spurned independence in a historic referendum.

19 Sep 2014
Flooding in Manila

Flooding in Manila

A tropical storm brings heavy rain and flooding to the Philippine capital.

19 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Drifting towards Europe

Drifting towards Europe

Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.

Made in China

Made in China

A glimpse inside factories across China.

Trump meets world leaders

Trump meets world leaders

President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Solitary life in Australia's Outback

Solitary life in Australia's Outback

May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.

The rings of Saturn

The rings of Saturn

NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast