Pictures | Thu May 22, 2014 | 1:51am BST

All aboard the Brazil bus

<p>Bus driver Raimundo Queiroz sits at the wheel of the bus that he and his wife, who are its owners and only drivers, decided to decorate for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, May 21, 2014. The couple's regular passengers nicknamed the bus "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" (FIFA-standard Brazilian), which they decorated to attract tourists coming to watch the World Cup. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Thursday, May 22, 2014

<p>Passengers ride the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>A view of the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>Passengers ride the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>A passenger pays for riding the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>A view through the windshield of the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>Bus owners and drivers Raimundo Queiroz (R) and Iris Guerreiro, pose inside the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>Bus driver Raimundo Queiroz sits at the wheel of the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>A passenger rides the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Making a World Cup ball

Making a World Cup ball

Next Slideshows

Making a World Cup ball

Making a World Cup ball

Inside the Pakistani factory producing match balls for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

20 May 2014
Highest-paid footballers

Highest-paid footballers

The world's top-earning footballers.

15 May 2014
FIFA rankings

FIFA rankings

The top-ranked teams heading into the World Cup.

10 May 2014
The beautiful game

The beautiful game

A celebration of soccer's next generation.

09 May 2014

