All aboard the Brazil bus
Bus driver Raimundo Queiroz sits at the wheel of the bus that he and his wife, who are its owners and only drivers, decided to decorate for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, May 21, 2014. The couple's regular passengers nicknamed the bus "Brasileirinho...more
Bus driver Raimundo Queiroz sits at the wheel of the bus that he and his wife, who are its owners and only drivers, decided to decorate for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, May 21, 2014. The couple's regular passengers nicknamed the bus "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" (FIFA-standard Brazilian), which they decorated to attract tourists coming to watch the World Cup. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Passengers ride the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Passengers ride the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A view of the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A view of the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Passengers ride the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Passengers ride the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A passenger pays for riding the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A passenger pays for riding the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A view through the windshield of the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A view through the windshield of the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Bus owners and drivers Raimundo Queiroz (R) and Iris Guerreiro, pose inside the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Bus owners and drivers Raimundo Queiroz (R) and Iris Guerreiro, pose inside the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Bus driver Raimundo Queiroz sits at the wheel of the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Bus driver Raimundo Queiroz sits at the wheel of the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A passenger rides the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A passenger rides the "Brasileirinho padrao FIFA" bus in Manaus, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
