All eyes on New Hampshire
Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Timothy Kierstead (C-front), a married gay man from Manchester, New Hampshire, confronts Marco Rubio over Rubio's position on gay marriage as Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, February 8, 2016. Kierstead asked Rubio "Why do you want...more
A t-shirt for Donald Trump is covered with fresh snow at an Elks Lodge where Trump spoke in Salem, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Melissa Chandler holds onto Bleu, a Scottish Highlander steer wearing a campaign sticker for Bernie Sanders, in downtown Manchester, February 8, 2016. Chandler brought Bleu downtown to promote New Hampshire agriculture. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump speaks with his pregnant daughter Ivanka as he addresses supporters at the Verizon Wireless Arena during a campaign event in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A board to record votes of the nine registered voters of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, is seen before voting begins for the presidential primary election inside Hale House at the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, February 8, 2016. Since 1960...more
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at the University of New Hampshire Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hillary Clinton addresses the crowd during a campaign stop at Manchester Community College in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A supporter of Donald Trump listens to him speak at a town hall presidential campaign event on the final day of campaigning before the New Hampshire primary at the Lions Club in Londonderry, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photograph as she attends a Trump campaign rally at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton gets a hug from her husband, Bill Clinton, as their daughter Chelsea looks on, at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump poses for a photo with a supporter after a campaign rally in Plymouth, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen to him speak during a rally at Daniel Webster College in Nashua, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The bus for Ted Cruz is seen at a campaign event in Barrington, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Hillary Clinton greets diners during a visit to the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jeb Bush embraces Lindsey Graham after Graham introduced him at a town hall during a campaign stop at Woodbury School in Salem, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Bernie Sanders cheer during his rally at Great Bay Community College in Portsmouth, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hillary Clinton arrives for a visit to the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz greets supporters at a campaign event in Barrington, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Marco Rubio takes a sip of coffee as he visits a diner in Nashua, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton is joined onstage by Senators Al Franken and Jeanne Shaheen at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A piece of tape holds together Jeb Bush's shoe during a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chris Christie speaks to voters at a town hall campaign stop at the Hampton Academy in Hampton, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand in a overflow hallway to watch Marco Rubio speak at a campaign event in Bedford, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump talks guests at the Chez-Vauchon restaurant in Manchester, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A young boy plays in a snowbank near the campaign bus of John Kasich while Kasich spoke to voters during a campaign town hall in Nashua, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker uses an election sign to brush the snow off of other signs in a snow storm in Manchester, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter of Donald Trump wears a t-shirt covered with pictures of Trump at his campaign rally in Plymouth, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Hillary Clinton picks up an order of drinks at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders speaks at the 2016 McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Celebration, presented by the New Hampshire Democratic Party, at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jeb Bush gestures while holding a town hall at Woodbury School in Salem, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A girl puts her hand over her heart dying the singing of the Star Spangled Banner before the town hall for Chris Christie at the Hampton Academy in Hampton, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
