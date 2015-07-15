Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jul 15, 2015 | 3:50pm BST

All eyes on Tsipras

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) shares a joke with Parliament Speaker Zoe Constantopoulou (L) and other lawmakers before a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) shares a joke with Parliament Speaker Zoe Constantopoulou (L) and other lawmakers before a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) shares a joke with Parliament Speaker Zoe Constantopoulou (L) and other lawmakers before a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 15
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
2 / 15
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
3 / 15
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras smiles before a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras smiles before a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras smiles before a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
4 / 15
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (2nd L) talks to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and France's President Francois Hollande (R) next to Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel (L) during an euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (2nd L) talks to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and France's President Francois Hollande (R) next to Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel (L) during an euro zone leaders summit in Brussels,...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (2nd L) talks to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and France's President Francois Hollande (R) next to Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel (L) during an euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
5 / 15
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at his office in Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at his office in Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at his office in Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
6 / 15
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras gestures as he attends a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras gestures as he attends a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras gestures as he attends a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 15
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives in his car at a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives in his car at a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives in his car at a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
8 / 15
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras checks a mobile phone during a voting session at the Parliament in Athens, Greece, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras checks a mobile phone during a voting session at the Parliament in Athens, Greece, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras checks a mobile phone during a voting session at the Parliament in Athens, Greece, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
9 / 15
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 15
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives to attend a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives to attend a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives to attend a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 15
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is pictured before his speech at a parliamentary session to brief lawmakers over the ongoing talks with the country's lenders, in Athens, Greece June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is pictured before his speech at a parliamentary session to brief lawmakers over the ongoing talks with the country's lenders, in Athens, Greece June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is pictured before his speech at a parliamentary session to brief lawmakers over the ongoing talks with the country's lenders, in Athens, Greece June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 15
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
13 / 15
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reacts during a voting session at the Parliament in Athens, Greece, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reacts during a voting session at the Parliament in Athens, Greece, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reacts during a voting session at the Parliament in Athens, Greece, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
14 / 15
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses a news conference after an European Union leaders summit in Brussels February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses a news conference after an European Union leaders summit in Brussels February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses a news conference after an European Union leaders summit in Brussels February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Iran celebrates nuclear deal

Iran celebrates nuclear deal

Next Slideshows

Iran celebrates nuclear deal

Iran celebrates nuclear deal

Iranians celebrate in the streets of Tehran following a nuclear deal with major powers.

15 Jul 2015
Power of solar

Power of solar

Cars, boats and bikes are not the only objects that run on solar power.

14 Jul 2015
Westgate: After the massacre

Westgate: After the massacre

The Westgate shopping mall, which was closed in the aftermath of a 2013 attack that killed 67 people, will reopen this week.

14 Jul 2015
Typhoon slams eastern China

Typhoon slams eastern China

Typhoon Chan-hom, one of the most powerful typhoons to strike eastern China in decades, disrupted travel and forced the evacuation of more than a million...

13 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures