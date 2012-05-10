Edition:
All hail The Dictator

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film The Dictator speaks to members of the media during a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Sacha Baron Cohen poses for photographers as he arrives for the world premiere of his new film, The Dictator, in central London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

The 'virginal guard' for the character Admiral General Aladeen, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, arrives at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film The Dictator at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film The Dictator makes his way through a crowd of reporters to a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film The Dictator at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, poses with models at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Sacha Baron Cohen and Mohamed Al Fayed at the world Premiere of The Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in central London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film The Dictator while dumping the contents of an urn with a picture depicting North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il on it while a security guard tries to stop him at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, poses for photographers at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film The Dictator speaks to members of the media during a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, points a gun as he poses with models at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, poses for photographers with models at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, poses for photographers at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed in character from his new film The Dictator arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

All hail The Dictator

