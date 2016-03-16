Edition:
All in the family

Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz, with his daughter Catherine (2nd L), wife Heidi (C), daughter Caroline (2nd R) and supporter and former rival Carly Fiorina (R) at his side, reacts to the primary election results in Florida, Ohio and Illinois during a campaign rally in Houston, Texas March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Trish Badger

Senator and former Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio hugs his family after he announced that he is suspending his campaign at an event in Miami, Florida, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves a campaign rally with her husband former President Bill Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Confetti explodes over Republican presidential candidate John Kasich and his family at the conclusion of his victory speech after winning the Ohio Republican primary election at his election night rally in Berea, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi at a rally at Ground Zero in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Melania and Ivanka Trump listen as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (L) is accompanied by members of his family as he arrives on stage to address supporters at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife speaks a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Caroline Cruz makes bunny ears with her fingers behind the head of her father Ted Cruz at the conclusion of the Republican debate sponsored by CNN in Houston. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Eric Trump, son of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally for his father in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Family of Bernie Sanders (from L to R), step-daughters Carina Driscoll, Nicole Driscoll, Heather Titus, and wife Jane Sanders listen as he speaks at a campaign rally at Iowa State University. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Children of Marco Rubio, Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) play a children's game of "red light, green light" following a campaign event in Simpsonville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane board their campaign plane in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and her husband eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton, and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The wife of Marco Rubio, Jeanette Rubio and sons Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) listen during a campaign event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

John Kasich talks with his wife Karen outside a polling place in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Heidi Cruz applauds her husband Ted Cruz during a campaign event in West Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Heidi Cruz talks with their young daughters Caroline (L) and Catherine (R) onstage at Cruz' primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (R) kisses her daughter Chelsea Clinton (L) as former U.S. President Bill Clinton is seen in the background during a campaign rally at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump poses with his family after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. The Trump family from L; Eric Trump and his wife Lara, Donald Trump, son Barron, Melania Trump, Vanessa Haydon and her husband Donald Trump Jr., children Kia Trump and Donald Trump III, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner and Tiffany Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

