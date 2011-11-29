Edition:
United Kingdom

All-season snowsports

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
1 / 12
Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
2 / 12
Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
3 / 12
Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
4 / 12
Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A freeride skier carves her way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A freeride skier carves her way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
5 / 12
Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A freeride skier falls as she tries to carve her way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A freeride skier falls as she tries to carve her way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
6 / 12
Tuesday, November 29, 2011

An Egyptian boy sand-boards in Al Katania dunes, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

An Egyptian boy sand-boards in Al Katania dunes, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa

Close
7 / 12
Tuesday, November 29, 2011

U.S. sandboarder Matt Walton soars in Al Katania dunes, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Cairo, January 18, 2010. Walton is in Egypt to conduct sandboarding lessons. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

U.S. sandboarder Matt Walton soars in Al Katania dunes, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Cairo, January 18, 2010. Walton is in Egypt to conduct sandboarding lessons. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa

Close
8 / 12
Tuesday, November 29, 2011

Tourists prepare to sand-board in the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua, Nicaragua May 26, 2009. The volcano, with a height of 2,264 feet (690 meters), is one of the most active in Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

Tourists prepare to sand-board in the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua, Nicaragua May 26, 2009. The volcano, with a height of 2,264 feet (690 meters), is one of the most active in Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
9 / 12
Tuesday, November 29, 2011

Anry Ramirez of tour company Tierra Tours, sand-boards at the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua May 26, 2009. Hundreds of tourists visit the area to "sand-board" down the slopes of the volcano. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

Anry Ramirez of tour company Tierra Tours, sand-boards at the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua May 26, 2009. Hundreds of tourists visit the area to "sand-board" down the slopes of the volcano. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
10 / 12
Tuesday, November 29, 2011

Anry Ramirez, a staff of tour company Tierra Tours, "sand-boards" at the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

Anry Ramirez, a staff of tour company Tierra Tours, "sand-boards" at the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
11 / 12
Tuesday, November 29, 2011

Tourists walk after sand-boarding in the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

Tourists walk after sand-boarding in the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
12 / 12

All-season snowsports

All-season snowsports Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »