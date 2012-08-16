" /> " />
All things Elvis

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Elvis Presley impersonator Greg Miller poses in a Cadillac during a presentation of his show "The King Story" in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic islands, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/ Enrique Calvo

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A bronze statue of Elvis Presley is reflected on a pair of sunglasses worn by a fan during a Elvis Presley memorial event in Tokyo August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Thursday, August 16, 2012

An Elvis fan poses with a convertible in front of Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee where Elvis recorded several of his first songs August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Visitors take pictures of a professional diver wearing an Elvis Presley attire as he swims at an aquarium inside the Ocean Park in Manila August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Dads del Rosario, an Elvis Presley impersonator, visits the toilet before the look-alike and sing-alike contest as a tribute to Presley's 30th death anniversary in Manila August 19, 2007. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Rob Kingsley, an Elvis impersonator from Scotland, waits backstage for the beginning of the International Elvis Show in Budapest January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai

Thursday, August 16, 2012

An Elvis Presley impersonator's flares are seen in-front of an Elvis sign, as part of a special tribute to Elvis for the 30th anniversary of his death, at the Palladium theatre in London August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Elvis Presley giant PEZ candy dispensers are displayed at the official Viva ELVIS store at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A fan of Elvis Presley displays his tattoo for photographers at the 'King of 'Rock 'n' Roll' Elvis exhibition in Berlin August 13, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A guard stands by Andy Warhol's "Double Elvis" (L) and Roy Lichtenstein's "Sleeping Girl," part of a collection of Impressionist and Modern Art to be auctioned off May 2, at Sotheby's auction house in New York City, New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Marcelo Rossi, 75, an Elvis Presley impersonator, gives a flower to a member of the audience during a performance marking the 33rd anniversary of Presley's death, at a restaurant in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Singer Grahame Patrick performs dressed as Elvis Presley during a show in Berlin August 15, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A man dressed in 50s-style clothing adjusts his hair-do during the 14th Rockinrace Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, southern Spain, late February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A young Croatian reveller dressed as Elvis Presley stands in the city square after a Carnival parade in the small Croatian city of Imotski February 3,2008. REUTERS/Matko Biljak

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Pictures of singer Elvis Presley are seen on the beading machine of Heather Hathon at Tricker's shoe factory in Northampton, central England, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Elvis Presley's concealed weapon application fingerprints are displayed at the Idea Generation Gallery in London, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Elvis impersonator Mark Right speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Gordon Brown (R) and his wife Sarah, backstage before a Labour party election campaign performance at Lodge Park technology college in Corby April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Arthur Mullinger poses for pictures wearing an Elvis Presley costume during a Jubilee celebration party in London May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A man sleeps on a bench in front of an Elvis Presley statue in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Elvis Presley tribute artist Michael King practices his moves on Blackpool beach, August 16, 2002. REUTERS/Darren Staples

