All things Lady Liberty

A visitor wearing a foam crown walks beneath the Statue of Liberty after ceremonies marking the 125th anniversary of the Statue at Liberty Island in New York, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Zuyu Nu, (2nd from R), from China and serving with the U.S. Navy, congratulates Adeniyi Ismail Rufai from Nigeria also serving with the Navy before they took the oath of U.S. citizenship along with 125 others during a naturalization ceremony beneath the Statue of Liberty during ceremonies marking the 125th anniversary of the Statue at Liberty Island in New York, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Women carry U.S. flags beneath the Statue of Liberty (C), during ceremonies marking the 125th anniversary of the Statue at Liberty Island in New York, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Visitors walk past the Statue of Liberty and part of the New York skyline, constructed out of lego bricks, at Miniland at Legoland Florida during its grand opening celebration in Winter Haven, Florida October 14, 2011. A symbolic 50 millionth Lego brick was snapped in place on Friday on a giant red octopus at Legoland Florida, as the theme park -- the fifth and largest Legoland in the world -- prepares to open to the public this...more

Visitors walk past the Statue of Liberty and part of the New York skyline, constructed out of lego bricks, at Miniland at Legoland Florida during its grand opening celebration in Winter Haven, Florida October 14, 2011. A symbolic 50 millionth Lego brick was snapped in place on Friday on a giant red octopus at Legoland Florida, as the theme park -- the fifth and largest Legoland in the world -- prepares to open to the public this weekend southwest of Orlando. A big draw is Miniland USA, where national landmarks and Florida cities have been recreated out of 30 million Lego bricks. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme

Bogi Johannes, who is dressed as the Statue of Liberty, tries to attract business for Liberty Tax preparers in Falls Church, Virginia April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Protesters carry a replica of the Goddess of Democracy statue during a demonstration in Hong Kong May 29, 2011 to mark the upcoming anniversary of the June 4 military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. The 2 metre tall replica was inspired by the original statue created by students during the Tiananmen Square movement in China, which was in turn loosely modelled after the U.S. Statue of...more

Protesters carry a replica of the Goddess of Democracy statue during a demonstration in Hong Kong May 29, 2011 to mark the upcoming anniversary of the June 4 military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. The 2 metre tall replica was inspired by the original statue created by students during the Tiananmen Square movement in China, which was in turn loosely modelled after the U.S. Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Aleyna Bartnick, 8, of Merrick, New York, looks up toward the torch of the Statue of Liberty in New York, July 4, 2009. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry (L) looks at the Statue of Liberty while onboard a Coast Guard 45-foot medium response boat from Station New York during a tour of New York Harbor May 30, 2009. REUTERS/PA3 Annie R. Berlin/U.S. Coast Guard/handout

The Australian Navy's HMAS Sydney arrives in New York harbor July 19, 2009, with the Statue of Liberty in the foreground. REUTERS/Trevor Collens/Pool

Tourists take pictures of a giant ice sculpture named "The frightened Statue of Liberty" at the 18th China Harbin International Snow and Ice Festival in Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang province, January 13, 2002.

A replica of the Statue of Liberty is pictured in front of the New York-New York hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada in this July 6, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/Files

The Statue of Liberty is seen through the window of a ferry in New York June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A carnival float carrying a papier-mache figure of President Barack Obama holding up the Statue of Liberty is pictured during the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A cardboard version of the Statue of Liberty stands in the ocean at the Gaviota Azul beach in Cancun December 8, 2010. Greenpeace staged a performance sinking the world's best known landmarks in the ocean as climate talks take place in the beach resort. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia

A cardboard version of the Statue of Liberty stands in the ocean at the Gaviota Azul beach in Cancun December 8, 2010. Greenpeace staged a performance sinking the world's best known landmarks in the ocean as climate talks take place in the beach resort. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia

A neon Statue of Liberty lights-up a hotel bar as night falls in the Marina area of Dubai, November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

An Air Force presidential aircraft, part of the fleet used by U.S. presidents, is pictured above the Statue of Liberty in New York, in this photograph released to Reuters on May 8, 2009. REUTERS/The White House/Handout

A small replica of the Statue of Liberty is adorned with mementos inside the 911 Memorial and Museum preview site near the World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan in this picture taken March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The replica of the Statue of Liberty is seen in front the Eiffel Tower by the river Seine in Paris October 16, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Berlin's television tower is pictured next to a miniature replica of the Statue of Liberty, used as advertising for a local bar, next to the central station in Berlin, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Judy Harper, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, waits for the start of a protest march for fair immigration laws near downtown San Diego, California April 9, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

A replica of the Statue of Liberty is seen in an area destroyed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Ishinomaki, northern Japan April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A graffiti depicting the Statue of Liberty holding a gun is seen on an old truck at the state-run cultural development project of 'Tiuna el Furte' in El Valle neighborhood, during a hip-hop performance in Caracas, Venezuela April 22, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A graffiti depicting the Statue of Liberty holding a gun is seen on an old truck at the state-run cultural development project of 'Tiuna el Furte' in El Valle neighborhood, during a hip-hop performance in Caracas, Venezuela April 22, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Coast Guard Petty Officer Brett Patterson, a crew member of Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron, Jacksosonville, Florida, mans an M-240 machine gun on board a Stingray MH-68A helicopter during a homeland security patrol near the Statue of Liberty in New York, December 30, 2003. REUTERS/USCG/Mike Hvozda-Handout

A miniature Statue of Liberty is seen on the front lawn of "Peace House" in Crawford, Texas, December 13, 2008. The effect of the image was achieved by shooting 35mm black and white film in a medium format camera thereby exposing the entire negative including the sprocket holes of the film. REUTERS/Jim Young

A miniature Statue of Liberty is seen on the front lawn of "Peace House" in Crawford, Texas, December 13, 2008. The effect of the image was achieved by shooting 35mm black and white film in a medium format camera thereby exposing the entire negative including the sprocket holes of the film. REUTERS/Jim Young

The Statue of Liberty is seen from a tourist ferry prior to a press tour in New York, August 2, 2004, one day prior to its reopening with new security measures. REUTERS/Chip East CME

The 'Tribute in Light' memorial, consisting of two shafts of light to represent the World Trade Center's Twin Towers, shines in New York City, in this photo made from Bayonne, New Jersey, September 11, 2003. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

The 'Tribute in Light' memorial, consisting of two shafts of light to represent the World Trade Center's Twin Towers, shines in New York City, in this photo made from Bayonne, New Jersey, September 11, 2003. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

The under-construction One World Trade Center (C) stands tall on New York's Lower Manhattan skyline, behind the Statue of Liberty, as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey, August 6, 2011. New York will mark the 10th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center with ceremonies on September 11. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The under-construction One World Trade Center (C) stands tall on New York's Lower Manhattan skyline, behind the Statue of Liberty, as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey, August 6, 2011. New York will mark the 10th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center with ceremonies on September 11. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The Statue of Liberty is seen early on October 28, 2011 before ceremonies marking the 125th anniversary of the Statue at Liberty Island in New York, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

