Pictures | Fri Jul 17, 2015 | 4:15pm BST

All wet at the British Open

The first green is flooded after play was suspended due to bad weather during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Groundstaff remove water from the course after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A rubber duck, dropped in by a television company, floats on the 18th green after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A spectator struggles with a poncho on the 17th grandstand after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A spectators ticket lies in a puddle on the sixth hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. walks off the second tee during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A member of the groundstaff stands in a puddle on the first fairway after torrential rain caused play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Ducks walk through puddles on a flooded first green after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
An official walks across a flooded first green after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Hiroshi Iwata of Japan walks past a puddle on the second tee during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Groundstaff push water off the 18th hole into the Swilcan Burn as a rubber duck, dropped in by a television company, floats by after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Groundstaff remove water from the first hole after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Puddles cover the first green after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
