All wet at the British Open
The first green is flooded after play was suspended due to bad weather during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Groundstaff remove water from the course after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A rubber duck, dropped in by a television company, floats on the 18th green after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A spectator struggles with a poncho on the 17th grandstand after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A spectators ticket lies in a puddle on the sixth hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. walks off the second tee during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A member of the groundstaff stands in a puddle on the first fairway after torrential rain caused play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015....more
Ducks walk through puddles on a flooded first green after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
An official walks across a flooded first green after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Hiroshi Iwata of Japan walks past a puddle on the second tee during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Groundstaff push water off the 18th hole into the Swilcan Burn as a rubber duck, dropped in by a television company, floats by after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews,...more
Groundstaff remove water from the first hole after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Puddles cover the first green after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
