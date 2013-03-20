Alleged chemical attack in Syria
Residents and medics transport a Syrian Army soldier, wounded in what they said was a chemical weapon attack near Aleppo, to a hospital March 19, 2013. Syria's government and rebels accused each other of firing a rocket loaded with chemical agents...more
Residents and medics transport a Syrian Army soldier, wounded in what they said was a chemical weapon attack near Aleppo, to a hospital March 19, 2013. Syria's government and rebels accused each other of firing a rocket loaded with chemical agents outside the northern city of Aleppo on Tuesday, an attack which a cabinet minister said killed 16 people and wounded 86. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A man, wounded in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A man, wounded in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A boy, affected in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A boy, affected in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A woman, affected in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, breathes through an oxygen mask as she is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A woman, affected in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, breathes through an oxygen mask as she is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A girl, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A girl, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A woman and a child, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, are treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A woman and a child, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, are treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A woman carries a child, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A woman carries a child, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A man, wounded in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A man, wounded in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A boy, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A boy, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
People injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, breathe through oxygen masks as they are treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
People injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, breathe through oxygen masks as they are treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Next Slideshows
Native Indians fight eviction
A native Indian community who have been living in the abandoned Brazilian Indian Museum since 2006, have been summoned to leave the museum.
Bullet-proof fashion
A Colorado company launches a bullet-proof clothing line.
Before he was Pope
Images from the life of Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio.
The Pope's inauguration
Pope Francis inaugurated his papacy, addressing an estimated 200,000 people in St. Peter's Square.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.