Almost human animals
A man applies kohl eye make up to his pet monkey, named Gulabo (pinky), before it performs tricks for money in the streets of Karachi, Pakistan, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Four-year-old British Bulldog "Bobo" skateboards past office workers during evening rush hour at Singapore's central business district May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Sara the walrus performs during a show at the Dolphinarium in Istanbul, Turkey December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A woman pushes her Fiat 500 car as her dog sits inside, in a neighborhood of Rome, Italy March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Japanese macaque (or snow monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man cleans the teeth of a hippopotamus at a wild life reserve park in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
Namwan, a 10-year-old female monkey, takes a puff on a cigarette at a temple in Kanchanaburi, west of Bangkok, Thailand November 28. After being discarded by her owners at the temple, Namwan started to pick up and smoke used cigarette butts and has...more
A clown boxes with a kangaroo during an animals "Olympics" performance in the Shanghai Wild Animal Park, China September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Mongolian wolf Heiko licks the mouth of wolf researcher Werner Freund in a sign of acknowledgement at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig, Saarland province, Germany January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Brown bear (Ursus arctos) cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. The Logar family adopted the three-and-half-month-old bear cub that strolled into their yard. Although the family would like to...more
Piek, a four-year-old monkey, checks one-year-old Pom for lice at a temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand August 7, 2002. Both animals were abandoned at the temple by their owners a year earlier. Since then they have become playmates and taken care of each...more
Kanchana, a 17-year-old macaque, "performs" a hit song during a monkey show in Lopburi province, Thailand May 30, 2003. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A meerkat warms itself under the glow of a heat lamp in its enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia July 3, 2003. REUTERS/Will Burgess
A monkey drinks a Coke during the monkey buffet festival in Lopburi, Thailand November 25, 2001. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A chimpanzee eats its lunch using a spoon at Villa Lorena animal refugee center in Cali, Colombia October 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Street musician James Bowen busks with cat Bob in Covent Garden in London, England March 13, 2012. Bowen has written a book named "A Street Cat Named Bob" about the experiences of the then-homeless pair and how they met. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Students watch Orange, a 5-year-old orangutan, wearing a Santa Claus costume, pedal a bicycle during a Yuletide season presentation inside a crocodile farm in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A U.S. Army soldier with the 10th Special Forces Group and his military working dog jump off the ramp of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment during water training over the Gulf of Mexico as part of exercise...more
A trained sea lion writes the Chinese character "yang", which means "goat" or "sheep", on a board held by its trainer during a performance at the Beijing Aquarium, in Beijing, China April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A baby monkey holds on to its mother in a swimming pool to escape the summer heat at Nanwan Monkey Island in Lingshui county, Hainan province, China June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Zhao
An elephant runs to kick a ball while playing in a soccer match during an Elephant Festival event at Sauraha in Chitwan, Nepal December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anfisa, a 8-year-old female chimpanzee, washes a window of her enclosure where she lives with a male chimpanzee named Tikhon, at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A staff member measures the height of a black bear at a national forest park in Puer, Yunnan province, China November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A still image from an undated video footage released on January 28, 2013 by Iran's state-run English language Press TV shows a monkey that was launched into space. REUTERS/Press TV via Reuters TV
An Australian koala, that was born with a damaged eye, looks at a camera as it sits atop a branch in its enclosure at Wild Life Sydney Zoo, Australia April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Seals dressed in military uniforms swim during a show marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at an aquatic park in Irkutsk, Siberia, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
Jeremiah Gerbracht rides his Harley-Davidson motorcycle with his dog on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California July 20, 2014. Gerbracht, a retired dog trainer, won a court ruling in 1996 allowing him to ride his motorcycle with a dog on board....more
A woman takes a selfie with a sheep at a sheep cafe in Seoul, South Korea February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A pit bull dog named OJ wears sunglasses as he stands on The Embarcadero with his owner in San Francisco, California March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A giant panda plays on a swing after snowfall at a wildlife park in Kunming, Yunnan province, China January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A hedgehog wearing a bridal veil is seen next to another after making a paw print on a symbolic pets wedding certificate during Valentine's Day celebrations in Lima, Peru February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
With acupuncture needles sticking out of his face, legs, and back, Tirto, an eight-year-old male Komodo dragon undergoes traditional Chinese acupuncture treatment administered by veterinarian Oh Soon Hock at the Singapore Zoological Gardens,...more
