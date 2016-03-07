Edition:
Almost human

Nadine, a humanoid created by Nanyang Technological University's Professor Nadia Thalmann and her team, reacts to the presence of people during an interview with Reuters at their campus in Singapore March 1, 2016. With her brown hair, soft skin and expressive face, Nadine is a new brand of human-like robot that could one day, scientists hope, be used as a personal assistant or care provider for the elderly. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A visitor takes a selfie beside a Geminoid HI-2 robot, which is made in likeness of its creator, Japanese professor Hiroshi Ishiguro (not pictured), in Santiago, Chile, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A robot teacher named "Xiaomei" (R) gestures during a demonstration at a class of Jiujiang University, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, June 3, 2015. The robot, designed and made by a team led by teacher Zhang Guangshun, is able to narrate the teaching materials and response to several voice orders like "repeat" or "continue". REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A humanoid robot named "Yangyang" shows a facial expression during a demonstration in Beijing, China, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata at the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Sunday, September 21, 2014
The HRP-4C humanoid robot appears on the runway at the Shinmai Creator's Project fashion show in Tokyo, Japan March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2009
A humanoid robot named Han developed by Hanson Robotics reacts as the controller commands it via a mobile phone to make a facial expression in Hong Kong April 18, 2015. According to Hanson Robotics, the robot's skin is made out of a material called Frubber, an elastic polymer that mimics the human skin, and installed with about 40 motors on its face which help create various expressions. Han can answer simple questions and staff said it can be used in the field of customer service. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
A dentist demonstrates on a dental patient robot at Showa University in Tokyo, Japan March 25, 2010. The humanoid female robot was developed to give practical experience for dental students and can be used for examination purposes. The robot displays autonomous action of physiological phenomenon such as eye and tongue movement and can be controlled by either original programming or an instructor using an external touch panel, the university said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2010
A reception employee of Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store (R) poses for a photo with a kimono-clad android robot named Aiko Chihira, developed by Toshiba Corp., during its unveiling at the reception desk of the store in Tokyo, Japan April 20, 2015. The humanoid robot, originally introduced by Toshiba last year, can use sign language and introduce itself. The robot works at the department store reception desk, and is designed to interact with customers and recently has been upgraded to speak Chinese, a department store, officials said. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Toshiba Corp. demonstrates its communications android named Ms. Aiko Chihira that can use sign language and introduce itself, Chiba, Japan October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, October 07, 2014
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington October 17, 2013. The robot is the world's first-ever functioning bionic man made of prosthetic parts and artificial organ implants. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
Visitors interact with a robot during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow, Russia May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, May 18, 2014
Danish scientist Henrik Scharfe (R) poses with his Geminoid-DK robot during its presentation at the National Robotics Olympiad in San Jose, Costa Rica August 16, 2013. The Geminoid-DK is a tele-operated android in the Geminoid series and is made to appear as an exact copy of its creator, Professor Scharfe. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2013
A robot produced by the electrical engineering department of the National Taiwan University mimics the facial expressions of a human at the Taipei International Robot Show in Taiwan, October 19, 2010. The robot, which consists of a life-sized head and torso, was designed to show basic emotions for improved interaction. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Reuters / Tuesday, October 19, 2010
A humanoid robot named Kansei, meaning "sensibility" in Japanese, makes a facial expression depicting "fear", next to the word "Bomb" during a demonstration at a laboratory of Meiji University's Robot and Science Institute in Kawasaki, Japan June 4, 2007. The robot, developed by professor Junichi Takeno and a team of researchers, can make up to 36 kinds of facial expressions after typing a word into its software. The software extracts word associations from a database of 500,000 words and calculates the level, ranging between pleasantness to unpleasantness, which prompts the robot to make facial expressions accordingly. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2007
A robot with soft pneumatic fingers handles plastic sushi during a demonstration in Tokyo, Japan June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Michael Caronna

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2009
School pupils touch a humanoid robot named "Saya" as she takes on a role as a school teacher during a demonstration at an elementary school in Tokyo, Japan May 7, 2009. The robot can speak different languages and make facial expressions like happiness, surprise, sadness, fear, anger or disgust with motors inside her face. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2009
Visitors watch a robot plays a clarinet in Shanghai, China November 2, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2006
The HRP-4C humanoid robot "Miim", wearing a wedding dress by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura (R), attends a news conference with developer Kazuhito Yokoi after the 2009 Yumi Katsura Paris Grand Collection in Osaka, Japan, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2009
Andoroid Repliee Q2 (L) faces graduate student Motoko Noma at an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan October 31, 2006. Repliee Q2, with 42 actuators to generate human-like behavior, was developed by the Department of Adaptive Machine Systems Graduate School of Engineering of Osaka University. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2006
