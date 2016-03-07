Almost human

A humanoid robot named Han developed by Hanson Robotics reacts as the controller commands it via a mobile phone to make a facial expression in Hong Kong April 18, 2015. According to Hanson Robotics, the robot's skin is made out of a material called...more

A humanoid robot named Han developed by Hanson Robotics reacts as the controller commands it via a mobile phone to make a facial expression in Hong Kong April 18, 2015. According to Hanson Robotics, the robot's skin is made out of a material called Frubber, an elastic polymer that mimics the human skin, and installed with about 40 motors on its face which help create various expressions. Han can answer simple questions and staff said it can be used in the field of customer service. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

