Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Sep 22, 2015 | 10:26pm BST

Along the migrant tracks

Migrants look out through the window of a train as they wait to depart from the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants look out through the window of a train as they wait to depart from the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Migrants look out through the window of a train as they wait to depart from the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 26
Migrants react after boarding a train at the station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants react after boarding a train at the station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Migrants react after boarding a train at the station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
2 / 26
A pram is left on the tracks after migrants boarded a train at the station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A pram is left on the tracks after migrants boarded a train at the station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A pram is left on the tracks after migrants boarded a train at the station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
3 / 26
Fayza (R), 45, a Christian Iraqi migrant is seen inside a train with her children while travelling to Austria, crossing the border from Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Fayza (R), 45, a Christian Iraqi migrant is seen inside a train with her children while travelling to Austria, crossing the border from Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Fayza (R), 45, a Christian Iraqi migrant is seen inside a train with her children while travelling to Austria, crossing the border from Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 26
A migrant carries a child in a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A migrant carries a child in a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A migrant carries a child in a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
5 / 26
Red Cross workers attend to a migrant at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Red Cross workers attend to a migrant at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Red Cross workers attend to a migrant at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
6 / 26
Ihab, 30 (R), a Syrian migrant from Deir al-Zor, sleeps beside his daughter Yasmine, 6, inside a train as they head to meet his parents in Lubeck, Germany, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ihab, 30 (R), a Syrian migrant from Deir al-Zor, sleeps beside his daughter Yasmine, 6, inside a train as they head to meet his parents in Lubeck, Germany, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
Ihab, 30 (R), a Syrian migrant from Deir al-Zor, sleeps beside his daughter Yasmine, 6, inside a train as they head to meet his parents in Lubeck, Germany, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 26
A migrant child stands at a door of a train after arriving at a train station in Magyarboly, Hungary, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A migrant child stands at a door of a train after arriving at a train station in Magyarboly, Hungary, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A migrant child stands at a door of a train after arriving at a train station in Magyarboly, Hungary, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
8 / 26
Migrants wait to get on board a train to Serbia at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants wait to get on board a train to Serbia at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Migrants wait to get on board a train to Serbia at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
9 / 26
Migrants wrestle to buy train ticket at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants wrestle to buy train ticket at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Migrants wrestle to buy train ticket at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
10 / 26
Gena, a 10-month-old migrant from the outskirts of Damascus, sits with her parents at the metro in Athens, Greece, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Gena, a 10-month-old migrant from the outskirts of Damascus, sits with her parents at the metro in Athens, Greece, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Gena, a 10-month-old migrant from the outskirts of Damascus, sits with her parents at the metro in Athens, Greece, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 26
A migrant holds a child as he looks out a window inside a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant holds a child as he looks out a window inside a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A migrant holds a child as he looks out a window inside a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
12 / 26
Migrants scramble aboard a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants scramble aboard a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Migrants scramble aboard a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
13 / 26
Migrants hold each others hands at a train station in Tovarnik, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants hold each others hands at a train station in Tovarnik, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
Migrants hold each others hands at a train station in Tovarnik, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
14 / 26
Migrants pull a boy through a train window at the station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants pull a boy through a train window at the station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Migrants pull a boy through a train window at the station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
15 / 26
Abeer 26, a Syrian migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, carries her daughter as she sleeps while on her way crossing the border by train from Macedonia to Serbia, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Abeer 26, a Syrian migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, carries her daughter as she sleeps while on her way crossing the border by train from Macedonia to Serbia, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Abeer 26, a Syrian migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, carries her daughter as she sleeps while on her way crossing the border by train from Macedonia to Serbia, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
16 / 26
Migrants scramble through a train's window at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants scramble through a train's window at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Migrants scramble through a train's window at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
17 / 26
A migrant's child lays on a seat inside a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant's child lays on a seat inside a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A migrant's child lays on a seat inside a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
18 / 26
A migrant child sits on railway tracks at a train station in Tovarnik, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant child sits on railway tracks at a train station in Tovarnik, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A migrant child sits on railway tracks at a train station in Tovarnik, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
19 / 26
Yaqine, 9, a Christian Iraqi migrant, is seen inside a train heading to Austria from Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Yaqine, 9, a Christian Iraqi migrant, is seen inside a train heading to Austria from Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Yaqine, 9, a Christian Iraqi migrant, is seen inside a train heading to Austria from Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
20 / 26
Migrants wait inside a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants wait inside a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Migrants wait inside a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
21 / 26
Migrants wave out of a train window as they arrive at a train station in Magyarboly, Hungary, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants wave out of a train window as they arrive at a train station in Magyarboly, Hungary, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Migrants wave out of a train window as they arrive at a train station in Magyarboly, Hungary, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
22 / 26
Clothes of migrants are seen inside a train heading to Austria from Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Clothes of migrants are seen inside a train heading to Austria from Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Clothes of migrants are seen inside a train heading to Austria from Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
23 / 26
A woman wounded during clashes between Syrian and Afghan migrants is attended at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A woman wounded during clashes between Syrian and Afghan migrants is attended at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A woman wounded during clashes between Syrian and Afghan migrants is attended at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
24 / 26
A migrant child sits on railway tracks at a train station in Tovarnik, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant child sits on railway tracks at a train station in Tovarnik, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A migrant child sits on railway tracks at a train station in Tovarnik, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
25 / 26
Migrants queue in an underpass after leaving a special train arriving at the train station on their way to a temporary refugee registration center in Hanau, south of Frankfurt, Germany, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Migrants queue in an underpass after leaving a special train arriving at the train station on their way to a temporary refugee registration center in Hanau, south of Frankfurt, Germany, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Migrants queue in an underpass after leaving a special train arriving at the train station on their way to a temporary refugee registration center in Hanau, south of Frankfurt, Germany, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Best of London Fashion Week

Best of London Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Best of London Fashion Week

Best of London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

22 Sep 2015
Pope visits Cuba

Pope visits Cuba

Pope Francis makes his landmark trip to Cuba.

22 Sep 2015
Inside America's prisons

Inside America's prisons

President Obama says the U.S. legal system has been 'unjust' in a TV documentary airing Sunday.

22 Sep 2015
Germany opens its doors

Germany opens its doors

Life inside a migrant and refugee shelter in Hanau, Germany.

22 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures