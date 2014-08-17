Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Aug 17, 2014 | 4:20pm BST

Along the Ukraine border

Ukrainian servicemen detain a pro-Russian activist at a checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen detain a pro-Russian activist at a checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen detain a pro-Russian activist at a checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
1 / 30
Men dressed in camouflage military uniforms sit on an armoured vehicle, which drives along a road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky near the border with Ukraine, Rostov Region, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Men dressed in camouflage military uniforms sit on an armoured vehicle, which drives along a road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky near the border with Ukraine, Rostov Region, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Men dressed in camouflage military uniforms sit on an armoured vehicle, which drives along a road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky near the border with Ukraine, Rostov Region, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
2 / 30
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine confirm their attendance at a camp located near the border with Ukraine in Rostov Region, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine confirm their attendance at a camp located near the border with Ukraine in Rostov Region, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine confirm their attendance at a camp located near the border with Ukraine in Rostov Region, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
3 / 30
Russian military vehicles loaded with shipping containers for missiles of BUK-M1 air defense missile system drive along the road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian military vehicles loaded with shipping containers for missiles of BUK-M1 air defense missile system drive along the road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Russian military vehicles loaded with shipping containers for missiles of BUK-M1 air defense missile system drive along the road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 30
Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
5 / 30
A Ukrainian serviceman checks the hands of a bus passenger at a checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman checks the hands of a bus passenger at a checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman checks the hands of a bus passenger at a checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
6 / 30
A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
7 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 30
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their truck at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their truck at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their truck at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 30
Russian military personnel ride atop apersonnel carriers outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian military personnel ride atop apersonnel carriers outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Russian military personnel ride atop apersonnel carriers outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 30
A Ukrainian serviceman checks his Soviet-made armor-piercing rifle at a position on the roof of a building outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman checks his Soviet-made armor-piercing rifle at a position on the roof of a building outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman checks his Soviet-made armor-piercing rifle at a position on the roof of a building outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
11 / 30
A Russian serviceman rides atop an armored personnel carrier through a field outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian serviceman rides atop an armored personnel carrier through a field outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A Russian serviceman rides atop an armored personnel carrier through a field outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 30
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols the area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. The words on the weapon reads "For Ukraine". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols the area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. The words on the weapon reads "For Ukraine". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols the area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. The words on the weapon reads "For Ukraine". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
13 / 30
Russian military personnel sit atop armored vehicles outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian military personnel sit atop armored vehicles outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Russian military personnel sit atop armored vehicles outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 30
An armed pro-Russian separatist looks as flames erupt from a gas pipeline after a shelling in Donetsk, August 15, 2014. EUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An armed pro-Russian separatist looks as flames erupt from a gas pipeline after a shelling in Donetsk, August 15, 2014. EUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sunday, August 17, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist looks as flames erupt from a gas pipeline after a shelling in Donetsk, August 15, 2014. EUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
15 / 30
Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
16 / 30
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their trucks at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014.REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their trucks at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014.REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their trucks at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014.REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 30
A Ukrainian army sapper holds a shell found by local residents as he sits in a car outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian army sapper holds a shell found by local residents as he sits in a car outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A Ukrainian army sapper holds a shell found by local residents as he sits in a car outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
18 / 30
A woman carries a dog as smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A woman carries a dog as smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A woman carries a dog as smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
19 / 30
A woman walks past a building damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A woman walks past a building damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A woman walks past a building damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
20 / 30
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored vehicle during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored vehicle during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored vehicle during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
21 / 30
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored fighting vehicle as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored fighting vehicle as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored fighting vehicle as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
22 / 30
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
23 / 30
A local resident stands near property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A local resident stands near property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A local resident stands near property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
24 / 30
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a truck as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a truck as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a truck as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
25 / 30
Smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
26 / 30
Pro-Russian separatists carry an ammunition part shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Pro-Russian separatists carry an ammunition part shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Pro-Russian separatists carry an ammunition part shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
27 / 30
Local residents walk past property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Local residents walk past property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Local residents walk past property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
28 / 30
Ukrainian servicemen ride on armored vehicles during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen ride on armored vehicles during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen ride on armored vehicles during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
29 / 30
A local woman stands near buildings damaged during a fight between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A local woman stands near buildings damaged during a fight between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A local woman stands near buildings damaged during a fight between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

15 Aug 2014
Battle for Iraq

Battle for Iraq

Government forces and regional militias battle the Islamic State militants.

15 Aug 2014
Russian convoy nears Ukraine

Russian convoy nears Ukraine

A Russian convoy approaches eastern Ukraine.

14 Aug 2014
On Mount Sinjar

On Mount Sinjar

Among the Yazidi on the arid mountain.

14 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least two people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Editors Choice Photos

Editors Choice Photos

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures