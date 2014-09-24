Along the Ukraine border
Pro-Russian rebels stand on top of a burnt-out Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier near the village of Novokaterinovka, eastern Ukraine, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian servicemen have a meal at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, in eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Ukrainian serviceman stands inside his tent at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, in eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Ukrainian serviceman holds his Kalashnikov assault rifle standing at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, in eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ukrainian servicemen have a meal at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, in eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A pro-Russian rebel walks in front of a factory destroyed during recent shelling, in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman sits inside a basement used as a shelter from the recent shelling in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-Russian rebel walks on a checkpoint as smoke rises near the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukrainian serviceman sits at a checkpoint during a prisoners-of-war exchange near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A pro-Russian rebel walks past what fellow rebels say is a grave with five bodies, in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armoured vehicle in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A pro-Russian rebel stands in front of a building that was destroyed in the recent shelling, in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Relatives mourn next to the covered body of Anna Korennaya, 50, whom they said was killed during a rocket shelling a day before in the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, enter a bus after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Two girls play on a swing in front of a building that was damaged in the recent shelling, in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian rebels stand in front of what they say is a mass grave with five bodies, in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A driver sits inside a bus during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Smoke rises near the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukrainian serviceman sits at a checkpoint during a prisoners-of-war (POWs) exchange near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman walks past a building that was damaged in the recent shelling, in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man holds an artillery shell as a woman stands in front of her home at the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A passer-by walks past a building that was damaged in the recent shelling, in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian servicemen install barbed wire at their base near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A woman walks through a playground covered in debris in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, stand along a road after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Residents stand on their balcony at a building that was damaged during a rocket shelling a day before, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Pro-Russian rebels watch from a building as smoke rises near the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A crater with the remains of a rocket shell is pictured after a shelling a day before, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ukrainian servicemen stand at the checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Ukrainian military beret is seen at a check point at the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Midnight in Gaza
Life after the sun goes down in Gaza.
In the oil sands
Reuters photographer Todd Korol examines the oil sands industry in Alberta.
Fighting California`s King Fire
Crews continue to battle the massive California wildfire.
Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine
Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists exchange POWs as part of the terms of the current ceasefire.
MORE IN PICTURES
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.