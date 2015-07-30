Alternative medicine for animals
A blue-throated macaw receives acupuncture and laser therapy treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. The zoo's veterinary hospital uses acupuncture and laser therapy to improve the health and well-being of animals...more
A toucan that has a fractured leg receives electroacupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Perdiz receives acupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A llama that has skin tumors receives laser therapy treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A blue-throated macaw receives acupuncture and laser therapy treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Perdiz receives acupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A toucan that has a fractured leg receives a shock wave treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A blue-throated macaw receives acupuncture and laser therapy treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A toucan that has a fractured leg receives electroacupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A llama that has skin tumors receives acupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Perdiz receives acupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A toucan that has a fractured leg receives electroacupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A llama that has skin tumors receives acupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Rio from above
Aerial views of Brazil's seaside metropolis.
The art of war
Politically charged murals and graffiti offer ground-level views of conflicts around the world.
Town of scarecrows
The annual Scarecrow Festival asks residents of Heather, Britain, to make scarecrows to raise thousands of pounds for local groups and charities.
Animal ER
All creatures great and small receiving medical care.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.