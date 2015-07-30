Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jul 30, 2015 | 6:40pm BST

Alternative medicine for animals

A blue-throated macaw receives acupuncture and laser therapy treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. The zoo's veterinary hospital uses acupuncture and laser therapy to improve the health and well-being of animals with chronic diseases. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A toucan that has a fractured leg receives electroacupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A Perdiz receives acupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A llama that has skin tumors receives laser therapy treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A blue-throated macaw receives acupuncture and laser therapy treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A Perdiz receives acupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A toucan that has a fractured leg receives a shock wave treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A blue-throated macaw receives acupuncture and laser therapy treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A toucan that has a fractured leg receives electroacupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A llama that has skin tumors receives acupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A Perdiz receives acupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A toucan that has a fractured leg receives electroacupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A llama that has skin tumors receives acupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
