AMA red carpet style
Zendaya. REUTERS/David McNew
Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/David McNew
Justin Bieber. REUTERS/David McNew
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/David McNew
Christina Milian. REUTERS/David McNew
Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/David McNew
Julianne Hough. REUTERS/David McNew
Selena Gomez. REUTERS/David McNew
Gwen Stefani. REUTERS/David McNew
Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/David McNew
Demi Lovato. REUTERS/David McNew
Z LaLa. REUTERS/David McNew
Hannah Davis. REUTERS/David McNew
Frankie Grande. REUTERS/David McNew
Wiz Khalifa. REUTERS/David McNew
Alicia Silverstone. REUTERS/David McNew
Norman Reedus. REUTERS/David McNew
Jeremy Sisto and wife, Addie Lane. REUTERS/David McNew
Cheryl Burke. REUTERS/David McNew
Giuliana Rancic. REUTERS/David McNew
Wilmer Valderrama. REUTERS/David McNew
Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/David McNew
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/David McNew
Ashley Benson. REUTERS/David McNew
Danica McKellar. REUTERS/David McNew
Paula Abdul. REUTERS/David McNew
Tove Lo. REUTERS/David McNew
Alanis Morissette. REUTERS/David McNew
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg. REUTERS/David McNew
Who is Fancy and Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/David McNew
Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/David McNew
Kendall and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/David McNew
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/David McNew
Luke Bryan and his wife Carolyn. REUTERS/David McNew
Tyrese Gibson and his daughter Shayla Somer. REUTERS/David McNew
Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Jack Lawless of DNCE. REUTERS/David McNew
Florida Georgia Line duo Brian Kelley with his wife, Brittany Marie Cole and Tyler Hubbard with his wife Hayley Stommel. REUTERS/David McNew
Pentatonix. REUTERS/David McNew
Diplo and Skrillex. REUTERS/David McNew
Francesco Yates. REUTERS/David McNew
