Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Nov 24, 2014 | 3:05am GMT

AMA red carpet

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner arrive at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner arrive at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner arrive at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 45
Actress Jenny McCarthy and husband, Donnie Wahlberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Jenny McCarthy and husband, Donnie Wahlberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Actress Jenny McCarthy and husband, Donnie Wahlberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 45
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
3 / 45
One Direction. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

One Direction. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
One Direction. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 45
Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 45
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 45
Actress Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Actress Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 45
Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
8 / 45
Singer Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Singer Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 45
Model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
10 / 45
Singer Sam Smith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Sam Smith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Singer Sam Smith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 45
Harry Styles of One Direction. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Harry Styles of One Direction. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Harry Styles of One Direction. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 45
Actress Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Actress Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 45
Dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
14 / 45
Singer Jessie J. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Jessie J. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Singer Jessie J. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
15 / 45
Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
16 / 45
5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
17 / 45
Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
18 / 45
Singer Luke Bryan and wife, Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Luke Bryan and wife, Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Singer Luke Bryan and wife, Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
19 / 45
Magic. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Magic. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Magic. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
20 / 45
Actress Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Actress Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
21 / 45
Actress Taylor Schilling. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Taylor Schilling. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Actress Taylor Schilling. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
22 / 45
Actress Dianna Agron. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Dianna Agron. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Actress Dianna Agron. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
23 / 45
Actress Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Actress Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
24 / 45
Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
25 / 45
Christina Milian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Christina Milian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Christina Milian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
26 / 45
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
27 / 45
Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
28 / 45
Diana Ross poses with her daughter, actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Diana Ross poses with her daughter, actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Diana Ross poses with her daughter, actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
29 / 45
Musical act The Chopstick Brothers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Musical act The Chopstick Brothers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Musical act The Chopstick Brothers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
30 / 45
Singer Ne-Yo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Ne-Yo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Singer Ne-Yo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
31 / 45
Actress Lauren Cohen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Lauren Cohen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Actress Lauren Cohen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
32 / 45
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
33 / 45
Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
34 / 45
Wyclef Jean. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wyclef Jean. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Wyclef Jean. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
35 / 45
Singer Charli XCX. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Charli XCX. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Singer Charli XCX. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
36 / 45
Singer Skylar Grey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Skylar Grey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Singer Skylar Grey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
37 / 45
Mark Cuban and his daughter Alexis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Mark Cuban and his daughter Alexis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Mark Cuban and his daughter Alexis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
38 / 45
Singer Becky G. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Becky G. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Singer Becky G. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
39 / 45
Singer Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Singer Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
40 / 45
Actor Frankie J. Grande. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Frankie J. Grande. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actor Frankie J. Grande. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
41 / 45
Singer Mary Lambert. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Mary Lambert. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Singer Mary Lambert. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
42 / 45
Fergie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Fergie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Fergie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
43 / 45
Actor Matthew Morrison. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Matthew Morrison. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Actor Matthew Morrison. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
44 / 45
Actor Nathan Fillion. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Nathan Fillion. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Actor Nathan Fillion. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Mission to Tabit

Mission to Tabit

Next Slideshows

Mission to Tabit

Mission to Tabit

A peacekeeping mission investigates an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in a Darfur town.

23 Nov 2014
Ferguson awaits grand jury decision

Ferguson awaits grand jury decision

The town waits while a grand jury decides whether to indict a white police officer for shooting Michael Brown.

23 Nov 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

22 Nov 2014
Children of Syria

Children of Syria

The plight of children in a land torn by war.

21 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast