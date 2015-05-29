Edition:
Pictures | Sat May 30, 2015 | 12:37am BST

Amazon River flooding

A man looks on from his house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 150,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man looks on from his house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 150,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A man looks on from his house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 150,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
1 / 14
Cattle are seen in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Cattle are seen in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Cattle are seen in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
2 / 14
Residents play soccer in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Residents play soccer in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Residents play soccer in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
3 / 14
View of a flooded street by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

View of a flooded street by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
View of a flooded street by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
4 / 14
A resident leaves a Bradesco bank in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A resident leaves a Bradesco bank in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A resident leaves a Bradesco bank in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
5 / 14
Children paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Children paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Children paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
6 / 14
A woman is seen in front of a church in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A woman is seen in front of a church in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A woman is seen in front of a church in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
7 / 14
Children look on from their house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 150,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Children look on from their house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 150,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Children look on from their house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 150,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
8 / 14
A man walks in hospital flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A man walks in hospital flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A man walks in hospital flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
9 / 14
Residents paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Residents paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Residents paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
10 / 14
Residents paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Residents paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Residents paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
11 / 14
View of a flooded area by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

View of a flooded area by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
View of a flooded area by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
12 / 14
A man is pictured in his boat in front a church in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A man is pictured in his boat in front a church in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A man is pictured in his boat in front a church in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
13 / 14
A view of a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A view of a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A view of a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
14 / 14
