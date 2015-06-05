Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jun 5, 2015 | 1:56pm BST

Amazon River overflows

A child jokes in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 250,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A child jokes in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 250,000 people were affected in the State...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A child jokes in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 250,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
1 / 22
A man looks on from his house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A man looks on from his house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A man looks on from his house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
2 / 22
Children joke in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Children joke in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Children joke in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
3 / 22
Cattle are seen in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Cattle are seen in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Cattle are seen in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
4 / 22
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
5 / 22
Residents play soccer in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Residents play soccer in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Residents play soccer in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
6 / 22
A cemetery is seen flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A cemetery is seen flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A cemetery is seen flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
7 / 22
A child swims in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A child swims in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A child swims in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
8 / 22
A man walks in hospital flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A man walks in hospital flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A man walks in hospital flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
9 / 22
A woman is seen in front of a church in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A woman is seen in front of a church in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A woman is seen in front of a church in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
10 / 22
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
11 / 22
Children walk in front of a small bar in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Children walk in front of a small bar in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Children walk in front of a small bar in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
12 / 22
Residents stay in front of a market in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Residents stay in front of a market in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Residents stay in front of a market in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
13 / 22
Children walk at their house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Children walk at their house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Children walk at their house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
14 / 22
Residents paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Residents paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Residents paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
15 / 22
A resident leaves a Bradesco bank in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A resident leaves a Bradesco bank in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A resident leaves a Bradesco bank in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
16 / 22
Children paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Children paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Children paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
17 / 22
A boy paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A boy paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A boy paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
18 / 22
View of the area flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

View of the area flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
View of the area flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
19 / 22
A man paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A man paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A man paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
20 / 22
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
21 / 22
A boy paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon. The signs reads "welcome". REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A boy paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon. The signs reads "welcome". REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A boy paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon. The signs reads "welcome". REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
MERS outbreak in South Korea

MERS outbreak in South Korea

Next Slideshows

MERS outbreak in South Korea

MERS outbreak in South Korea

South Korea scrambles to contain the outbreak as public alarm grows.

05 Jun 2015
Scourge of the barrel bomb

Scourge of the barrel bomb

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denies his air force has used barrel bombs, steel drums full of shrapnel and explosives.

05 Jun 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

05 Jun 2015
Ship capsizes in China

Ship capsizes in China

Rescuers search for more than 400 people missing after a ship capsizes on the Yangtze.

05 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

London Marathon

London Marathon

Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures