Edition:
United Kingdom

America in the 1930s

Monday, August 08, 2011

Christmas dinner in the home of Earl Pauley, near Smithland, Iowa during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

Christmas dinner in the home of Earl Pauley, near Smithland, Iowa during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
1 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

A march of unemployed men in Camden New Jersey during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum/National Archives and Records Administration

Monday, August 08, 2011

A march of unemployed men in Camden New Jersey during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum/National Archives and Records Administration

Close
2 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

A young boy in the Alabama countryside with eroded land behind him during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

A young boy in the Alabama countryside with eroded land behind him during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
3 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

Unemployed men at the Volunteers of America Soup Kitchen in Washington during the Great Depression, 1936. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

Unemployed men at the Volunteers of America Soup Kitchen in Washington during the Great Depression, 1936. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
4 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

A migrant family looking for work in the pea fields of California during the Great Depression, 1936. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

A migrant family looking for work in the pea fields of California during the Great Depression, 1936. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
5 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

An unemployed man in an old coat lying on a pier at the New York City docks during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

An unemployed man in an old coat lying on a pier at the New York City docks during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
6 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

People lined up outside of a bank during the Great Depression, 1933. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

People lined up outside of a bank during the Great Depression, 1933. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
7 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

An unemployed destitute man leaning against vacant store during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

An unemployed destitute man leaning against vacant store during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
8 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

Migrants in their car during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

Migrants in their car during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
9 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

A young Oklahoma mother, aged 18, penniless, stranded in Imperial Valley, Callifornia, March, 1937. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

A young Oklahoma mother, aged 18, penniless, stranded in Imperial Valley, Callifornia, March, 1937. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
10 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

Unemployed insured workers registering for jobs and filing benefit claims at a State employment office during the Great Depression, 1936. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

Unemployed insured workers registering for jobs and filing benefit claims at a State employment office during the Great Depression, 1936. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
11 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

A homeless man during the Great Depression. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

A homeless man during the Great Depression. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
12 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

Breadlines in New York during the Great Depression, February, 1932. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

Breadlines in New York during the Great Depression, February, 1932. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
13 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

Families on the road with all their possessions packed into their trucks: migrating and looking for work during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

Families on the road with all their possessions packed into their trucks: migrating and looking for work during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
14 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

Unemployed men looking for a job during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

Unemployed men looking for a job during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
15 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

A covered wagon in a migratory carrot pullers' camp, during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

A covered wagon in a migratory carrot pullers' camp, during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
16 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

A young girl who is a migratory worker besides the tent in which she lives at Kern County, California during the Great Depression, November 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

A young girl who is a migratory worker besides the tent in which she lives at Kern County, California during the Great Depression, November 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
17 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

A young man standing in front of an Italian-American Employment Agency looking for a job in San Francisco during the Great Depression, 1936. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

A young man standing in front of an Italian-American Employment Agency looking for a job in San Francisco during the Great Depression, 1936. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
18 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

A woman with her child beside her car piled up with all her possessions during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

A woman with her child beside her car piled up with all her possessions during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
19 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

A man dressed poorly walking with his head down walks with shacks in the background, during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

A man dressed poorly walking with his head down walks with shacks in the background, during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
20 / 21
Monday, August 08, 2011

A young girl who is a migratory worker besides the tent in which she lives at Kern County, California during the Great Depression, 1938. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Monday, August 08, 2011

A young girl who is a migratory worker besides the tent in which she lives at Kern County, California during the Great Depression, 1938. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

Close
21 / 21

America in the 1930s

America in the 1930s Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:05am GMT

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

All Collections

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

1:02am GMT

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

Monday, February 13, 2017

Trump dominates awards season

All Collections

Trump dominates awards season

Monday, February 13, 2017

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

Monday, February 13, 2017

Best of the Grammys

All Collections

Best of the Grammys

Monday, February 13, 2017

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Monday, February 13, 2017

World Press Photo Award winners

All Collections

World Press Photo Award winners

Monday, February 13, 2017

View More Slideshows »