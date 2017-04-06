America in the Great War
An American gun crew from Regimental Headquarters Company, 23rd Infantry, fires a 37mm gun during an advance against German entrenched positions. Courtesy Library of Congress
An American Expeditionary Force doctor tends to an injured American soldier immediately behind the first trench line in France, in 1919. Courtesy Library of Congress
U.S. soldiers of the American Expeditionary Force are seen during a pause in fighting Courtesy U.S. Army
Two American soldiers, Corporal Howard Thompson and James H. White, who were part of a group that killed and captured several Germans in no man's land. Thompson holds a pistol taken from a German soldier killed by White. Photograph taken in...more
American soldiers react to a gas attack in an undated photo, likely used for training purposes. Courtesy Library of Congress
American, British, French, and German gas masks. Courtesy Library of Congress
American soldiers move equipment along a dirt road in Saint-Ouen-les-Parey, France, February 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress
American soldiers keep watch in a trench in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
American soldiers charge an enemy position. Courtesy Library of Congress
U.S. Army soldiers playing baseball in France in 1917. Courtesy Library of Congress
Wounded lie in an American field hospital in Auteuil, Paris, France. Courtesy Library of Congress
American forward observation posts near Forges, France. Courtesy U.S. Army
A U.S. Marine leads training on a shooting range in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
American soldiers practice throwing hand grenades at enemy positions in Choloy, France, August 1, 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress
U.S. soldiers of the 82nd Division stand in formation at Camp Gordon, Georgia in 1917 for service overseas. The division would later become the legendary 82nd Airborne Division. Courtesy U.S. Army
American soldiers from the 1st Division during their journey overseas. Courtesy Library of Congress
American troops undergo grenade gun training in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
U.S. Marines form a line in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
American soldiers of the Machine Gun Battalion, Company G, Second Brigade, gather around an outdoor kitchen in Hermitage, France, March 11, 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress
Princeton University students who have enlisted in military service learn about trench construction in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
American troops march down a road in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
An injured soldier is loaded into a U.S. Army ambulance. Courtesy U.S. Army
American soldiers of the U.S. Army 27th Division react after arriving in New York City from France on the ocean liner Leviathan, March 6, 1919. Courtesy Library of Congress
Soldiers of the U.S. Army 27th Division parade in New York City after their arrival from France. Courtesy Library of Congress
U.S. soldiers return to Washington, D.C. following service in the First World War. Courtesy Library of Congress
Next Slideshows
Ghosts of Chernobyl
Inside the uninhabitable 'exclusion zone' surrounding Chernobyl.
Drifting towards Europe
Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in...
Trump meets world leaders
President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.