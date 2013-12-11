American Country Awards
Show host Danica Patrick (C) dressed as a Las Vegas show girl introduces Justin Moore's performance during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Leann Rimes performs a medley of Pasty Cline songs during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Jake Owen and musician Billy Gibbons perform "Days of Gold" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Leann Rimes performs a medley of Patsy Cline songs as Cline is projected behind her during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fans react as Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sheryl Crow performs "Wagon Wheel" with Darius Rucker during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brian Kelly (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for single of the year for "Cruise" with producer Joey Moi (R) during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" with his band during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Olivia Newton-John presents the worldwide artist award to Taylor Swift, who is not in attendance, during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum pose with their awards for group of the year and single by a group for "Downtown" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve...more
Musician Randy Houser (L) performs "How Country Feels" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Kellie Pickler poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Billy Gibbons poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square pose during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Kellie Pickler poses backstage during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Leann Rimes poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum arrive at the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Lauren Alaina poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Jewel poses as she arrives at the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Luke Bryan poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
