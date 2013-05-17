Edition:
American Idol finale

<p>Winning contestant Candice Glover poses in the photo room after the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 16, 2013. Glover, a soul singer from rural South Carolina, was named "American Idol" on Thursday, becoming the first female singer to win the television singing competition since 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Judge Nicki Minaj poses in the photo room after the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>The Band Perry perform "Done" during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Calfiornia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Judges Mariah Carey, and Randy Jackson take the stage during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Calfiornia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>South Korean pop star Psy performs "Gentleman" during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Calfiornia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Contestant Angie Miller (L) and singer Adam Lambert perform "Titanium" during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Calfiornia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Host Ryan Seacrest isseen during a commercial break at the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Calfiornia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>American Idol judges (L-R) Mariah Carey, Randy Jackson, Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban are pictured during the show's Season 12 finale in Los Angeles May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Finalist Kree Hamilton reacts after performing "Where the Blacktop Ends" with judges Keith Urban and Randy Jackson during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Calfiornia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Jennifer Lopez (C) performs during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Contestant Angie Miller (L) and singer Jessie J perform "Domino" during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Reid Perry and Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry perform "Done" during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Calfiornia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Finalist Candice Glover and singer Jennifer Hudson (R) perform "Inseparable" during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Calfiornia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Finalists Candice Glover (C) and Kree Harrison stand on stage during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Calfiornia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Finalist Candice Glover (L) hugs finalist Kree Hamilton after she was named winner of "American Idol" Season 12 as Devin Velez cheers during the finale in Los Angeles, Calfiornia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Finalist Candice Glover reacts following her performance after being announced the winner during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Finalist Candice Glover (C) is congratulated by fellow contestants after being announced the winner during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Finalist Candice Glover performs after being announced the winner during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

