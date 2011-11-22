Edition:
American Music Awards

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Actor David Hasselhoff (L-R), internet star Keenan Cahil, and SkyBlu and DJ Redfoo of pop group LMFAO perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs with rapper Pitbull at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Country Album award for "Speak Now" at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Drake performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Justin Bieber (C) dances with pop group LMFAO as they perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Christina Aguilera performs with rock band Maroon 5 at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singers Marc Anthony and Pitbull perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singers Ludacris and Enrique Iglesias (R) perform a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Katy Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Actor David Hasselhoff (C) performs with SkyBlu (L) and DJ Redfoo (R) of pop group LMFAO at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Chris Brown performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Justin Bieber kisses his girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez, as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Nicki Minaj poses with her awards for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist and Favorite Rap/Hip Hop album backstage at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Model Heidi Klum applauds after presenting a special award of achievement to Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. The award is to honor Perry as the first woman with five No. 1 single hits from one album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Mary J. Blige performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Actress Jenny McCarthy poses at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Nicki Minaj walks offstage with presenter Taylor Swift after accepting the Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album award for "Pink Friday" at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

One Republic performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Jennifer Lopez accepts the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Presenters Julie Bowen (L) and Sarah Hyland announce Bruno Mars as the winner of Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

The Band Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Rock band Maroon 5 accept the award for Favorite Band, Duo or Group at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Chris Daughtry of rock band Daughtry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Bruno Mars accepts the Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

SkyBlu (L-R) and DJ Redfoo of pop group LMFAO perform with will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

