American Music Awards
Actor David Hasselhoff (L-R), internet star Keenan Cahil, and SkyBlu and DJ Redfoo of pop group LMFAO perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor David Hasselhoff (L-R), internet star Keenan Cahil, and SkyBlu and DJ Redfoo of pop group LMFAO perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jennifer Lopez performs with rapper Pitbull at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jennifer Lopez performs with rapper Pitbull at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Country Album award for "Speak Now" at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Country Album award for "Speak Now" at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Drake performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Drake performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Justin Bieber (C) dances with pop group LMFAO as they perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Justin Bieber (C) dances with pop group LMFAO as they perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Christina Aguilera performs with rock band Maroon 5 at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Christina Aguilera performs with rock band Maroon 5 at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers Marc Anthony and Pitbull perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers Marc Anthony and Pitbull perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers Ludacris and Enrique Iglesias (R) perform a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers Ludacris and Enrique Iglesias (R) perform a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katy Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katy Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Kelly Clarkson performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Kelly Clarkson performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor David Hasselhoff (C) performs with SkyBlu (L) and DJ Redfoo (R) of pop group LMFAO at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor David Hasselhoff (C) performs with SkyBlu (L) and DJ Redfoo (R) of pop group LMFAO at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jennifer Lopez performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jennifer Lopez performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Chris Brown performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Chris Brown performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Justin Bieber kisses his girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez, as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Justin Bieber kisses his girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez, as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Jennifer Lopez performs a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jennifer Lopez performs a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Nicki Minaj poses with her awards for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist and Favorite Rap/Hip Hop album backstage at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Nicki Minaj poses with her awards for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist and Favorite Rap/Hip Hop album backstage at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Heidi Klum applauds after presenting a special award of achievement to Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. The award is to honor Perry as the first woman with five No. 1 single hits from one album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Heidi Klum applauds after presenting a special award of achievement to Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. The award is to honor Perry as the first woman with five No. 1 single hits from one album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Mary J. Blige performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Mary J. Blige performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jenny McCarthy poses at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jenny McCarthy poses at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Nicki Minaj walks offstage with presenter Taylor Swift after accepting the Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album award for "Pink Friday" at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Nicki Minaj walks offstage with presenter Taylor Swift after accepting the Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album award for "Pink Friday" at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
One Republic performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
One Republic performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jennifer Lopez accepts the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jennifer Lopez accepts the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Julie Bowen (L) and Sarah Hyland announce Bruno Mars as the winner of Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Julie Bowen (L) and Sarah Hyland announce Bruno Mars as the winner of Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Band Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Band Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rock band Maroon 5 accept the award for Favorite Band, Duo or Group at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rock band Maroon 5 accept the award for Favorite Band, Duo or Group at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Daughtry of rock band Daughtry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Daughtry of rock band Daughtry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Bruno Mars accepts the Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Bruno Mars accepts the Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SkyBlu (L-R) and DJ Redfoo of pop group LMFAO perform with will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SkyBlu (L-R) and DJ Redfoo of pop group LMFAO perform with will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni