American Music Awards

Monday, November 19, 2012

Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Nicki Minaj accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop artist at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Nicki Minaj accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop artist at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Pink performs "Try" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Pink performs "Try" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs a medley of songs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs a medley of songs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Carrie Underwood accepts the award for favorite country album for "Blown Away" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Carrie Underwood accepts the award for favorite country album for "Blown Away" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Usher performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Usher performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

No Doubt perform "Looking Hot" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

No Doubt perform "Looking Hot" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Taylor Swift performs "I Knew You Were Trouble" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Taylor Swift performs "I Knew You Were Trouble" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Actor Eric Stonestreet, from the sitcom "Modern Family," presents the award for favorite country female artist to Taylor Swift at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Eric Stonestreet, from the sitcom "Modern Family," presents the award for favorite country female artist to Taylor Swift at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Swizz Beatz, Chris Brown and Ludacris perform "Everyday Birthday" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Swizz Beatz, Chris Brown and Ludacris perform "Everyday Birthday" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs "Burn It Down" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs "Burn It Down" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" with Nicki Minaj at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" with Nicki Minaj at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Justin Bieber accepts the award for artist of the year with his mother Pattie Mallette at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Justin Bieber accepts the award for artist of the year with his mother Pattie Mallette at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Nicki Minaj performs "Freedom" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Nicki Minaj performs "Freedom" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Luke Bryan accepts the award for favorite country male artist at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Luke Bryan accepts the award for favorite country male artist at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs "Looking Hot" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs "Looking Hot" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Carly Rae Jepsen accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Carly Rae Jepsen accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Kelly Clarkson performs a medley of songs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kelly Clarkson performs a medley of songs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Stevie Wonder performs during a tribute to Dick Clark at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Stevie Wonder performs during a tribute to Dick Clark at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Lady Antebellum accept the award for favorite country band duo or group at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lady Antebellum accept the award for favorite country band duo or group at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

