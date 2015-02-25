American Sniper murder trial

Eddie Ray Routh, 27, walks into court for a pretrial motion hearing in Stephenville, Texas February 10, 2015. Routh was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a Texas jury found him guilty of murdering Chris Kyle and...more

Eddie Ray Routh, 27, walks into court for a pretrial motion hearing in Stephenville, Texas February 10, 2015. Routh was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a Texas jury found him guilty of murdering Chris Kyle and Kyle's friend, Chad Littlefield, multiple times at a gun range about 70 miles southwest of Fort Worth in February 2013. REUTERS/LM Otero/Pool

