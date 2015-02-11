Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 11, 2015 | 11:55pm GMT

American Sniper trial begins

Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her testimony on the witness stand during the opening day of the capital murder trial of former Marine Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. Former Marine Eddie Ray Routh, 27, is charged with murdering Kyle, who was credited with the most kills of any U.S. sniper, and Kyle's friend Chad Littlefield in 2013. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool

Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her testimony on the witness stand during the opening day of the capital murder trial of former Marine Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her testimony on the witness stand during the opening day of the capital murder trial of former Marine Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. Former Marine Eddie Ray Routh, 27, is charged with murdering Kyle, who was credited with the most kills of any U.S. sniper, and Kyle's friend Chad Littlefield in 2013. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool
Close
1 / 19
An image of Chris Kyle hiding Easter eggs on Easter Day is shown on a monitor in the courtroom in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters

An image of Chris Kyle hiding Easter eggs on Easter Day is shown on a monitor in the courtroom in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
An image of Chris Kyle hiding Easter eggs on Easter Day is shown on a monitor in the courtroom in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters
Close
2 / 19
Eddie Ray Routh, 27, walks into court for a pretrial motion hearing in Stephenville, Texas February 10, 2015. REUTERS/LM Otero/Pool

Eddie Ray Routh, 27, walks into court for a pretrial motion hearing in Stephenville, Texas February 10, 2015. REUTERS/LM Otero/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Eddie Ray Routh, 27, walks into court for a pretrial motion hearing in Stephenville, Texas February 10, 2015. REUTERS/LM Otero/Pool
Close
3 / 19
Taya Kyle, widow of Chris Kyle, shakes hands with a sheriff's deputy outside of the Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Taya Kyle, widow of Chris Kyle, shakes hands with a sheriff's deputy outside of the Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Taya Kyle, widow of Chris Kyle, shakes hands with a sheriff's deputy outside of the Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
4 / 19
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, gives a wink to Judy Littlefield, mother of Chad Littlefield (R), after her testimony in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters

Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, gives a wink to Judy Littlefield, mother of Chad Littlefield (R), after her testimony in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, gives a wink to Judy Littlefield, mother of Chad Littlefield (R), after her testimony in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters
Close
5 / 19
Jeff Kyle (C), brother of Chris Kyle, enters the Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Jeff Kyle (C), brother of Chris Kyle, enters the Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Jeff Kyle (C), brother of Chris Kyle, enters the Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
6 / 19
Judy Littlefield, mother of Chad Littlefield, receives a hug from Taya Kyle, after Kyle's testimony in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters

Judy Littlefield, mother of Chad Littlefield, receives a hug from Taya Kyle, after Kyle's testimony in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Judy Littlefield, mother of Chad Littlefield, receives a hug from Taya Kyle, after Kyle's testimony in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters
Close
7 / 19
The grave of Chris Kyle is seen at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, Texas February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz

The grave of Chris Kyle is seen at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, Texas February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
The grave of Chris Kyle is seen at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, Texas February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz
Close
8 / 19
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, receives a hug following her testimony in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool

Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, receives a hug following her testimony in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, receives a hug following her testimony in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool
Close
9 / 19
Eddie Ray Routh (2nd L) appears in court on opening day of his capital murder trial in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool

Eddie Ray Routh (2nd L) appears in court on opening day of his capital murder trial in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Eddie Ray Routh (2nd L) appears in court on opening day of his capital murder trial in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool
Close
10 / 19
Judy Littlefield, mother of Chad Littlefield, is shown photos of her son by Assistant District Attorney Jane Starnes as she testifies in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters

Judy Littlefield, mother of Chad Littlefield, is shown photos of her son by Assistant District Attorney Jane Starnes as she testifies in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Judy Littlefield, mother of Chad Littlefield, is shown photos of her son by Assistant District Attorney Jane Starnes as she testifies in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters
Close
11 / 19
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, is interviewed on the witness stand in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters

Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, is interviewed on the witness stand in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, is interviewed on the witness stand in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters
Close
12 / 19
A sign marks the entrance to a shooting complex at the Rough Creek Lodge where Eddie Ray Routh is accused of killing Chris Kyle and his friend Chad Littlefield near Glen Rose, Texas February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A sign marks the entrance to a shooting complex at the Rough Creek Lodge where Eddie Ray Routh is accused of killing Chris Kyle and his friend Chad Littlefield near Glen Rose, Texas February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A sign marks the entrance to a shooting complex at the Rough Creek Lodge where Eddie Ray Routh is accused of killing Chris Kyle and his friend Chad Littlefield near Glen Rose, Texas February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
13 / 19
Taya Kyle, widow of Chris Kyle, and family arrive at the Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Taya Kyle, widow of Chris Kyle, and family arrive at the Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Taya Kyle, widow of Chris Kyle, and family arrive at the Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
14 / 19
Taya Kyle, widow of Chris Kyle, embraces a man outside of the Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Taya Kyle, widow of Chris Kyle, embraces a man outside of the Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Taya Kyle, widow of Chris Kyle, embraces a man outside of the Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
15 / 19
Eddie Ray Routh, 27, walks into court for a pretrial motion hearing in Stephenville, Texas February 10, 2015. REUTERS/LM Otero/Pool

Eddie Ray Routh, 27, walks into court for a pretrial motion hearing in Stephenville, Texas February 10, 2015. REUTERS/LM Otero/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Eddie Ray Routh, 27, walks into court for a pretrial motion hearing in Stephenville, Texas February 10, 2015. REUTERS/LM Otero/Pool
Close
16 / 19
Erath County District Attorney Alan Nash shows crime scene photos to the jury in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters

Erath County District Attorney Alan Nash shows crime scene photos to the jury in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Erath County District Attorney Alan Nash shows crime scene photos to the jury in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters
Close
17 / 19
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, hugs a family member after they arrive for the opening day of the trial in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool

Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, hugs a family member after they arrive for the opening day of the trial in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, hugs a family member after they arrive for the opening day of the trial in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool
Close
18 / 19
State District Judge Jason Cashon addresses the jury during opening statements in the trial in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool

State District Judge Jason Cashon addresses the jury during opening statements in the trial in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
State District Judge Jason Cashon addresses the jury during opening statements in the trial in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
U.S. closes Yemen embassy

U.S. closes Yemen embassy

Next Slideshows

U.S. closes Yemen embassy

U.S. closes Yemen embassy

The U.S. embassy in Sanaa closes after the Houthi militia, which overran the capital, formally took power.

11 Feb 2015
Costa Concordia verdict

Costa Concordia verdict

An Italian court convicts the former captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner for his role in the 2012 shipwreck that killed 32 passengers and sentences him...

11 Feb 2015
Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

10 Feb 2015
Crossing the border fence

Crossing the border fence

African migrants attempt to cross a barbed-wire border fence between Morocco and Spain's Melilla.

10 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures