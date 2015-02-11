American Sniper trial begins

Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her testimony on the witness stand during the opening day of the capital murder trial of former Marine Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County...more

Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her testimony on the witness stand during the opening day of the capital murder trial of former Marine Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. Former Marine Eddie Ray Routh, 27, is charged with murdering Kyle, who was credited with the most kills of any U.S. sniper, and Kyle's friend Chad Littlefield in 2013. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool

Close