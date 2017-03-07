Americans in Mosul
A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
U.S army soldiers exercise at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Matthew Isler speaks with Reuters at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
U.S. army forces participate in combat training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. Special Operations Forces members inspect a drone used by Islamic State militants to drop explosives on Iraqi forces, in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division clean the barrel of artillery at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of the U.S. army forces participates in combat training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. army forces sit in a operation room with Iraqi army forces at the U.S. section of a base for Iraqi army and Kurdish peshmerga forces in Makhmour, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
U.S. soldiers gather near military vehicles at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division play poker at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division train at a makeshift gym at a military base north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
U.S army soldiers walk at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division gather around an artillery at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A U.S. soldier stands near a military vehicle at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. soldiers gather at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Ramahi
A member of the U.S. army forces takes position at the U.S. section of a base for Iraqi army and Kurdish peshmerga forces in Makhmour, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
U.S. soldiers talk with their families on Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A U.S. soldier looks at weapons and ammunition belonging to Islamic State militants in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
U.S. soldiers play a game of football on Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
U.S. army forces stand during training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Islamic State's underground training camp
Islamic State militants converted an underground train tunnel in Mosul into an assault course for their elite fighters.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Berkeley, California.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Terrified civilians flee fighting, often under Islamic State militant fire, as Iraqi forces battle their way within range of the city's government buildings.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.