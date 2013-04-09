America's gun debate
An employee demonstrates gun safety to clients at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Barack Obama hugs Ian Hockley, the father of Connecticut schoolboy Dylan Hockley killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, before delivering remarks on measures to reduce gun violence, at the University of Hartford in...more
Audience members listen to President Barack Obama deliver remarks on measures to reduce gun violence at the University of Hartford, in Connecticut April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A woman uses her new Colt Single Action Army revolver at Chris' Indoor Shooting Range in Guilford, Connecticut April 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin
Brady Eggleston of Newtown participates in a protest outside the National Shooting Sports Foundation in Newtown, Connecticut March 28, 2013. REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin
Danny Josephson (L) and his wife Jesse (R) ride in his father Kent Josephson's 1953 Willys Jeep with a Browning .30 caliber machine gun attached at the center during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott more
Residents take part in a rally against gun violence in New York March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh aims a revolver handgun as Robin Bardin looks on during a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott more
Bullet casing from a dummy AR-15 style assault weapon rest on the floor at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords holds hands with her husband Mark Kelly near flowers for victims of the January 8, 2011 Tucson shooting, at the Safeway grocery store parking lot where Giffords was shot during the incident in Tucson March 6,...more
Marion Reed and her husband Wayne Reed of Croghan, N.Y., take part in a pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hans Pennink
Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A woman is outlined in chalk while participating in a flash-mob that was organized in support of stricter gun laws, in Times Square, New York, February, 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Brianna, 9, of the North Florida Survival Group hands an AK-47 rifle to Jim Foster, 57, the group's leader, before heading out to conduct enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian...more
A relative holds up a picture of gun violence victim Justin Murray during U.S. President Barack Obama's discussion of gun control legislation while delivering his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013....more
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. Controversial Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, who styles himself as "America's Toughest Sheriff,"...more
President Barack Obama greets law enforcement officers after speaking about ways to reduce gun violence during a visit to the Minneapolis Police Department Special Operations Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque more
Tahitah Myles (R) is supported by a friend as she collapses while viewing the body of Ronnie Chambers, 33, the father of her son and a victim of gun violence, in Chicago February 4, 2013. Shirley Chambers of Chicago had four children - three boys and...more
Nick Giampetruzzi takes aim as he calibrates the scope on a recently purchased Remington Model 700 SPS Varmint rifle at the Spurwink Rod and Gun Club in Cape Elizabeth, Maine January 28, 2013. Last year the club required all 300 of its members to...more
President Barack Obama shoots clay targets with a shotgun on the range at Camp David, Maryland, in this White House handout photo taken August 4, 2012. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords arrives with her husband, retired U.S Navy Captain Mark Kelly (R), prior to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, on Capitol Hill in Washington January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
National Rifle Association (NRA) Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre (L) is greeted by retired Navy Capt. Mark Kelly after they testified at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, on Capitol Hill in Washington January 30, 2013. The...more
Seattle Police Officer Dean Cass reads off the serial number of weapon sold to the Seattle Police Department during a gun buyback event under I-5 in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. Participants received up to a $100 gift card in exchange for...more
Peyton Tremont, aged seven, holds a sign as people gather near the U.S. Capitol to begin the March on Washington for Gun Control on the National Mall in Washington, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Belen Renteria, 10, prepares to shoot at a target at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sebastian Rath poses with his AR-15 rifle during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. Pro-gun activists held "high noon" rallies across the United States on Saturday to defend...more
People participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Firearms instructor Mike Magowan (R) looks on as one of his fellow instructors assists a student at the firing line as a group of public teachers take part in a teachers-only firearms training class at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota,...more
Customers look over the last two AR-15 style rifles for sale inside the Bullet Hole gun shop, as gun enthusiasts start to crowd into the shop before an expected gun control announcement by President Barack Obama, in Sarasota, Florida January 16,...more
President Barack Obama, flanked by 8-year old letter writer Hinna Zeejah (L), 10-year old letter writer Taejah Goode (3rd L), 11-year old letter writer Julia Stokes and 8-year old letter writer Grant Fritz (R, signs executive orders on gun violence...more
Anti-gun activist Carol Maxwell, from the group Saratogians for Gun Safety, holds a cut-out of an angel, representing the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, during a demonstration against the Arms Fair at the Saratoga...more
A group of local public school teachers from nearby schools use rubber training guns as they practice drills on disarming an attacker during a teachers-only firearms training class offered for free at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida...more
Josh Westerlund of Colorado Springs, holds a flag with a cannon pictured and the words "Come and Take it" written on it at the Colorado State Capital Building during an anti-gun control legislation rally organized by Guns for Everyone in Denver,...more
A "Gun-FreeHome" sign is seen in front of a house along the route to the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hand guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in Los Angeles, California, December 26,...more
Police officers collect guns from people in their cars at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012 following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. People could...more
A protestor, holding up a sign, is removed by a security guard during a speech by Wayne LaPierre (unseen), executive vice president of the National Rifle Association (NRA), during a news conference in Washington December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua...more
Students wait with their targets for their opportunity to shoot during a concealed weapons permit class at Take Aim Gun Range in Sarasota, Florida December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
