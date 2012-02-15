Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 15, 2012 | 2:55pm GMT

America's next top dog

<p>Owner and handler David Fitzpatrick holds Malachy, a Pekingese, as co-owner Iris Love kisses the dog after it won Best In Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. At left is Sandra Middlebrooks also a co-owner of Malachy. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Owner and handler David Fitzpatrick holds Malachy, a Pekingese, as co-owner Iris Love kisses the dog after it won Best In Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. At left is Sandra...more

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Owner and handler David Fitzpatrick holds Malachy, a Pekingese, as co-owner Iris Love kisses the dog after it won Best In Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. At left is Sandra Middlebrooks also a co-owner of Malachy. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 35
<p>Handler and co-owner David Fitzpatrick walks Malachy, a Pekingese, past the trophy as it is introduced in a spotlight for the final judging before it won Best-in-Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

Handler and co-owner David Fitzpatrick walks Malachy, a Pekingese, past the trophy as it is introduced in a spotlight for the final judging before it won Best-in-Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden...more

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Handler and co-owner David Fitzpatrick walks Malachy, a Pekingese, past the trophy as it is introduced in a spotlight for the final judging before it won Best-in-Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
2 / 35
<p>Competition takes place in the Working Group at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Competition takes place in the Working Group at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Competition takes place in the Working Group at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 35
<p>Owner and handler David Fitzpatrick (back L) is congratulated by other handlers as he carries Malachy, a Pekingese, after it won Best-In-Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Owner and handler David Fitzpatrick (back L) is congratulated by other handlers as he carries Malachy, a Pekingese, after it won Best-In-Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012....more

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Owner and handler David Fitzpatrick (back L) is congratulated by other handlers as he carries Malachy, a Pekingese, after it won Best-In-Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 35
<p>Malachy, a Pekingese, sits in the Best-in-Show trophy after winning at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Malachy, a Pekingese, sits in the Best-in-Show trophy after winning at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Malachy, a Pekingese, sits in the Best-in-Show trophy after winning at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 35
<p>Kerry Blue Terrier Perrisblu Kennislain Chelsey celebrates with handler Bill McFadden after winning the Terrier Group at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Kerry Blue Terrier Perrisblu Kennislain Chelsey celebrates with handler Bill McFadden after winning the Terrier Group at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar more

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Kerry Blue Terrier Perrisblu Kennislain Chelsey celebrates with handler Bill McFadden after winning the Terrier Group at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 35
<p>The judge examines the teeth of Ivywild's Lookin' To Skeldale, a Welsh Springer Spaniel, during the Sporting Group competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

The judge examines the teeth of Ivywild's Lookin' To Skeldale, a Welsh Springer Spaniel, during the Sporting Group competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray...more

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

The judge examines the teeth of Ivywild's Lookin' To Skeldale, a Welsh Springer Spaniel, during the Sporting Group competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
7 / 35
<p>Dog Handler Adam Bernardin celebrates with Shadagee Caught Red Handed, an Irish Setter, after the dog won the Sporting Group category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

Dog Handler Adam Bernardin celebrates with Shadagee Caught Red Handed, an Irish Setter, after the dog won the Sporting Group category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray...more

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Dog Handler Adam Bernardin celebrates with Shadagee Caught Red Handed, an Irish Setter, after the dog won the Sporting Group category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
8 / 35
<p>Mastiffs compete in the Best in Breed category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Mastiffs compete in the Best in Breed category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Mastiffs compete in the Best in Breed category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
9 / 35
<p>A dog handler runs Rabja, a Komondor, during the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A dog handler runs Rabja, a Komondor, during the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

A dog handler runs Rabja, a Komondor, during the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 35
<p>Dog handler Sarah Congoleton sits with Sedona, an English Springer Spaniel breed, at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Dog handler Sarah Congoleton sits with Sedona, an English Springer Spaniel breed, at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Dog handler Sarah Congoleton sits with Sedona, an English Springer Spaniel breed, at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 35
<p>A Golden Retriever stands during the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A Golden Retriever stands during the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

A Golden Retriever stands during the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
12 / 35
<p>Dog owner Susan Lee reacts as her Golden Retriever Jacques wins the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Dog owner Susan Lee reacts as her Golden Retriever Jacques wins the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Dog owner Susan Lee reacts as her Golden Retriever Jacques wins the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 35
<p>Martha Stewart sits her with her dog GK , a Chow Chow breed, before competing in the Best of Group category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Martha Stewart sits her with her dog GK , a Chow Chow breed, before competing in the Best of Group category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Martha Stewart sits her with her dog GK , a Chow Chow breed, before competing in the Best of Group category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
14 / 35
<p>The Hound Group is seen being judged at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

The Hound Group is seen being judged at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

The Hound Group is seen being judged at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
15 / 35
<p>Tahoe, an Old English Sheep dog stands in the grooming area before his competition during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tahoe, an Old English Sheep dog stands in the grooming area before his competition during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Tahoe, an Old English Sheep dog stands in the grooming area before his competition during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
16 / 35
<p>A French Bulldog is seen inside its cage at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A French Bulldog is seen inside its cage at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

A French Bulldog is seen inside its cage at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 35
<p>Sugar Baby, a Miniature Poodle is groomed in the benching and grooming area before competing during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Sugar Baby, a Miniature Poodle is groomed in the benching and grooming area before competing during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Sugar Baby, a Miniature Poodle is groomed in the benching and grooming area before competing during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
18 / 35
<p>A woman rests on a grooming table at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A woman rests on a grooming table at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

A woman rests on a grooming table at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
19 / 35
<p>Shadow, a Bichon Frises from Hartford Connecticut stands on a grooming table during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Shadow, a Bichon Frises from Hartford Connecticut stands on a grooming table during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Shadow, a Bichon Frises from Hartford Connecticut stands on a grooming table during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 35
<p>Bulldogs and handlers are seen in the ring during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Bulldogs and handlers are seen in the ring during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Bulldogs and handlers are seen in the ring during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
21 / 35
<p>A Dalmatian leaps for a treat in the competition ring during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A Dalmatian leaps for a treat in the competition ring during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

A Dalmatian leaps for a treat in the competition ring during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
22 / 35
<p>Dog handlers compete in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dog handlers compete in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Dog handlers compete in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
23 / 35
<p>A handler shows a Bouviers Des Flandres during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A handler shows a Bouviers Des Flandres during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

A handler shows a Bouviers Des Flandres during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
24 / 35
<p>Judge Leandro Reppond looks at a bulldog during a competition in the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Judge Leandro Reppond looks at a bulldog during a competition in the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Judge Leandro Reppond looks at a bulldog during a competition in the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
25 / 35
<p>Susan Giles from Virginia and her dog James Bond, a Lhasa Apso, sit ringside as Dalmatians are judged before their turn to compete at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. James Bond later won Best in Breed. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Susan Giles from Virginia and her dog James Bond, a Lhasa Apso, sit ringside as Dalmatians are judged before their turn to compete at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. James Bond later...more

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Susan Giles from Virginia and her dog James Bond, a Lhasa Apso, sit ringside as Dalmatians are judged before their turn to compete at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. James Bond later won Best in Breed. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
26 / 35
<p>A Miniature Poodle is shown during competition during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A Miniature Poodle is shown during competition during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

A Miniature Poodle is shown during competition during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
27 / 35
<p>Dalmatians stand in the ring with handlers during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dalmatians stand in the ring with handlers during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Dalmatians stand in the ring with handlers during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
28 / 35
<p>A handler shows a Cardigan Welsh Corgi during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A handler shows a Cardigan Welsh Corgi during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

A handler shows a Cardigan Welsh Corgi during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
29 / 35
<p>Caleb, a Bulldog from New York City, cools off next to a fan as he waits next to the ring for his competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Caleb, a Bulldog from New York City, cools off next to a fan as he waits next to the ring for his competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Caleb, a Bulldog from New York City, cools off next to a fan as he waits next to the ring for his competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
30 / 35
<p>Dog handler Andrew Mueller,10, stands with Stella, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed, after competing in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre of Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dog handler Andrew Mueller,10, stands with Stella, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed, after competing in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre of Madison Square Garden in New York February...more

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Dog handler Andrew Mueller,10, stands with Stella, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed, after competing in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre of Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
31 / 35
<p>A handler shows a Rhodesian Ridgeback during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A handler shows a Rhodesian Ridgeback during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

A handler shows a Rhodesian Ridgeback during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
32 / 35
<p>Ron Mauder of Saftey Harbor Florida stands with his beagle Dakota as they wait to compete during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Ron Mauder of Saftey Harbor Florida stands with his beagle Dakota as they wait to compete during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Ron Mauder of Saftey Harbor Florida stands with his beagle Dakota as they wait to compete during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
33 / 35
<p>Handler Dixie Rae shows Cardigan Welsh Corgi Myste Baledwr Free to Disagree during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Handler Dixie Rae shows Cardigan Welsh Corgi Myste Baledwr Free to Disagree during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Handler Dixie Rae shows Cardigan Welsh Corgi Myste Baledwr Free to Disagree during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
34 / 35
<p>Dog handlers compete in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dog handlers compete in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

Dog handlers compete in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
The Straits of Hormuz

The Straits of Hormuz

Next Slideshows

The Straits of Hormuz

The Straits of Hormuz

Scenes from the volatile waterway.

15 Feb 2012
China: Then and now

China: Then and now

The China of yesterday and the rising superpower of today.

09 Nov 2012
Mob museum

Mob museum

The Mob Museum opens in Las Vegas, in a former courthouse that once held senate hearings on the Mafia itself.

15 Feb 2012
Love is in the air

Love is in the air

Images from Valentines Day celebrations around the world.

14 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos