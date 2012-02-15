America's next top dog
Owner and handler David Fitzpatrick holds Malachy, a Pekingese, as co-owner Iris Love kisses the dog after it won Best In Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. At left is Sandra Middlebrooks also a co-owner of Malachy. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Handler and co-owner David Fitzpatrick walks Malachy, a Pekingese, past the trophy as it is introduced in a spotlight for the final judging before it won Best-in-Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Competition takes place in the Working Group at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Competition takes place in the Working Group at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Owner and handler David Fitzpatrick (back L) is congratulated by other handlers as he carries Malachy, a Pekingese, after it won Best-In-Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Malachy, a Pekingese, sits in the Best-in-Show trophy after winning at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Malachy, a Pekingese, sits in the Best-in-Show trophy after winning at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kerry Blue Terrier Perrisblu Kennislain Chelsey celebrates with handler Bill McFadden after winning the Terrier Group at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The judge examines the teeth of Ivywild's Lookin' To Skeldale, a Welsh Springer Spaniel, during the Sporting Group competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Dog Handler Adam Bernardin celebrates with Shadagee Caught Red Handed, an Irish Setter, after the dog won the Sporting Group category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Mastiffs compete in the Best in Breed category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mastiffs compete in the Best in Breed category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A dog handler runs Rabja, a Komondor, during the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A dog handler runs Rabja, a Komondor, during the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dog handler Sarah Congoleton sits with Sedona, an English Springer Spaniel breed, at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dog handler Sarah Congoleton sits with Sedona, an English Springer Spaniel breed, at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Golden Retriever stands during the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Golden Retriever stands during the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dog owner Susan Lee reacts as her Golden Retriever Jacques wins the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dog owner Susan Lee reacts as her Golden Retriever Jacques wins the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Martha Stewart sits her with her dog GK , a Chow Chow breed, before competing in the Best of Group category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Martha Stewart sits her with her dog GK , a Chow Chow breed, before competing in the Best of Group category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Hound Group is seen being judged at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Hound Group is seen being judged at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tahoe, an Old English Sheep dog stands in the grooming area before his competition during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tahoe, an Old English Sheep dog stands in the grooming area before his competition during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A French Bulldog is seen inside its cage at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A French Bulldog is seen inside its cage at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sugar Baby, a Miniature Poodle is groomed in the benching and grooming area before competing during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sugar Baby, a Miniature Poodle is groomed in the benching and grooming area before competing during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman rests on a grooming table at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman rests on a grooming table at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shadow, a Bichon Frises from Hartford Connecticut stands on a grooming table during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Shadow, a Bichon Frises from Hartford Connecticut stands on a grooming table during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bulldogs and handlers are seen in the ring during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bulldogs and handlers are seen in the ring during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Dalmatian leaps for a treat in the competition ring during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Dalmatian leaps for a treat in the competition ring during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dog handlers compete in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dog handlers compete in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A handler shows a Bouviers Des Flandres during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler shows a Bouviers Des Flandres during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Judge Leandro Reppond looks at a bulldog during a competition in the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Judge Leandro Reppond looks at a bulldog during a competition in the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Susan Giles from Virginia and her dog James Bond, a Lhasa Apso, sit ringside as Dalmatians are judged before their turn to compete at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. James Bond later won Best in Breed. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Miniature Poodle is shown during competition during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Miniature Poodle is shown during competition during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dalmatians stand in the ring with handlers during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dalmatians stand in the ring with handlers during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler shows a Cardigan Welsh Corgi during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler shows a Cardigan Welsh Corgi during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Caleb, a Bulldog from New York City, cools off next to a fan as he waits next to the ring for his competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Caleb, a Bulldog from New York City, cools off next to a fan as he waits next to the ring for his competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dog handler Andrew Mueller,10, stands with Stella, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed, after competing in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre of Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A handler shows a Rhodesian Ridgeback during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler shows a Rhodesian Ridgeback during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ron Mauder of Saftey Harbor Florida stands with his beagle Dakota as they wait to compete during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ron Mauder of Saftey Harbor Florida stands with his beagle Dakota as they wait to compete during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Handler Dixie Rae shows Cardigan Welsh Corgi Myste Baledwr Free to Disagree during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Handler Dixie Rae shows Cardigan Welsh Corgi Myste Baledwr Free to Disagree during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dog handlers compete in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dog handlers compete in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
