America's religions
Orthodox Jewish men try to cross Bedford Avenue in the Williamsburg section of the Brooklyn borough in front of former professional road racing cyclist Laurent Jalabert (runner in black ) of France, during the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York,...more
A Sikh boy marches in the annual Sikh Day Parade in New York, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
"Philly Jesus," Michael Grant, hands his staff to a girl beside a cardboard cut-out of Pope Francis, at Love Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People take pictures of released floating lanterns dedicated to deceased loved ones during a ceremony marking remembrance and reflection, held by Shinnyo-en Buddhists honoring victims of war, famine, and natural disasters on Memorial Day, at Ala...more
A parishioner cries as he signs a song of worship in the 7,000-seat Willow Creek Community church during a Sunday service in South Barrington, Illinois, November 20, 2005. Institutions like Willow Creek and Houston's Lakewood Church, each drawing...more
Veronica Velasquez, 24, (L) fixes her make-up during the 14th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chariya Leeds, 44, and her daughter Samantha Leeds, 5, take part in the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, United States September 14, 2015. As Jews take part in the Tashlich prayer, a...more
Attendee place their shoes on shoe racks at an interfaith rally titled "Love is Stronger than Hate" at the Islamic Community Center in Phoenix, Arizona, United States June 1, 2015. The rally was held in response to an earlier anti-Muslim rally at the...more
Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. According to organizers 50,000 people were expected to pack the temple grounds to celebrate Holi,...more
Franklin Esterman of Baltimore Maryland hugs his son Matthew after Franklin was baptized in a pond during the Creation Christian music festival near Mount Union, Pennsylvania, June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sister-wives Valerie (L) and Vicki serve breakfast to their children in their polygamous house in Herriman, Utah, May 30, 2007. Polygamy, once hidden in the shadows of Utah and Arizona, is breaking into the open as fundamentalist Mormons push to...more
Actors dressed for a nativity scene are pictured during a prayer reading in front of the Supreme Court in Washington December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Amish youth from Ohio recite gospel songs in the Times Square subway in Midtown, New York May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Women raise their arms in song during a memorial service for the late Nelson Mandela at the Riverside Church in New York December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People walk past Salt Lake temple as they arrive to attend the biannual general conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Children sit on a pile of boxes at a mass gathering of Satmar Hasidic Jews in New York November 23, 2013. The Satmars, a strictly anti-zionist sect of Judaism, gathered to celebrate the 69th anniversary of their founding Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum's...more
President Barack Obama greets Samantha Elauf while hosting the Iftar dinner in observance of Ramadan at the White House in Washington June 22, 2015. Elauf won a recent Supreme Court discrimination case after being denied a job for wearing a religious...more
People cry while they attend the last mass at the Church of Our Lady of Peace in New York July 31, 2015. Seventeen Catholic churches across New York City are scheduled to hold their last services. They will close their doors for good as a result of...more
A Buddhist monk photographs emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington April 8, 2014. Peak blooms are expected later this week. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A supermoon raises above the Baha'i Temple in Wilmette, Illinois, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Finding Buddhism in the mountains
A Tibetan Buddhist institute nestled in the mountains started with just 30 students and is now one of the world's biggest centers to study the religion.
China unveils passenger jet
Commercial Aircraft Corp of China rolls out its C919 narrow body jet, meant to rival similar models from Airbus and Boeing.
Record wave of migrants
The number of migrants and refugees entering Europe by sea in October was roughly the same as that for the whole of 2014.
Our home in space
The International Space Station celebrates 15 years of occupancy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.