Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 3, 2015 | 6:16pm GMT

America's religions

Orthodox Jewish men try to cross Bedford Avenue in the Williamsburg section of the Brooklyn borough in front of former professional road racing cyclist Laurent Jalabert (runner in black ) of France, during the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Orthodox Jewish men try to cross Bedford Avenue in the Williamsburg section of the Brooklyn borough in front of former professional road racing cyclist Laurent Jalabert (runner in black ) of France, during the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York,...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Orthodox Jewish men try to cross Bedford Avenue in the Williamsburg section of the Brooklyn borough in front of former professional road racing cyclist Laurent Jalabert (runner in black ) of France, during the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 20
A Sikh boy marches in the annual Sikh Day Parade in New York, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

A Sikh boy marches in the annual Sikh Day Parade in New York, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2013
A Sikh boy marches in the annual Sikh Day Parade in New York, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Close
2 / 20
"Philly Jesus," Michael Grant, hands his staff to a girl beside a cardboard cut-out of Pope Francis, at Love Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

"Philly Jesus," Michael Grant, hands his staff to a girl beside a cardboard cut-out of Pope Francis, at Love Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
"Philly Jesus," Michael Grant, hands his staff to a girl beside a cardboard cut-out of Pope Francis, at Love Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
3 / 20
People take pictures of released floating lanterns dedicated to deceased loved ones during a ceremony marking remembrance and reflection, held by Shinnyo-en Buddhists honoring victims of war, famine, and natural disasters on Memorial Day, at Ala Moana Beach Park in Honolulu May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

People take pictures of released floating lanterns dedicated to deceased loved ones during a ceremony marking remembrance and reflection, held by Shinnyo-en Buddhists honoring victims of war, famine, and natural disasters on Memorial Day, at Ala...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 27, 2014
People take pictures of released floating lanterns dedicated to deceased loved ones during a ceremony marking remembrance and reflection, held by Shinnyo-en Buddhists honoring victims of war, famine, and natural disasters on Memorial Day, at Ala Moana Beach Park in Honolulu May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Close
4 / 20
A parishioner cries as he signs a song of worship in the 7,000-seat Willow Creek Community church during a Sunday service in South Barrington, Illinois, November 20, 2005. Institutions like Willow Creek and Houston's Lakewood Church, each drawing 20,000 or more on a weekend, offer not just a vast, shared attraction but a path that tries to link individuals on a faith-sustaining one-to-one level beyond the crowd, observers and worshipers say. REUTERS/John Gress

A parishioner cries as he signs a song of worship in the 7,000-seat Willow Creek Community church during a Sunday service in South Barrington, Illinois, November 20, 2005. Institutions like Willow Creek and Houston's Lakewood Church, each drawing...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
A parishioner cries as he signs a song of worship in the 7,000-seat Willow Creek Community church during a Sunday service in South Barrington, Illinois, November 20, 2005. Institutions like Willow Creek and Houston's Lakewood Church, each drawing 20,000 or more on a weekend, offer not just a vast, shared attraction but a path that tries to link individuals on a faith-sustaining one-to-one level beyond the crowd, observers and worshipers say. REUTERS/John Gress
Close
5 / 20
Veronica Velasquez, 24, (L) fixes her make-up during the 14th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Veronica Velasquez, 24, (L) fixes her make-up during the 14th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2013
Veronica Velasquez, 24, (L) fixes her make-up during the 14th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 20
Chariya Leeds, 44, and her daughter Samantha Leeds, 5, take part in the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, United States September 14, 2015. As Jews take part in the Tashlich prayer, a Rosh Hashanah ritual, bread crumbs are tossed into the waters to symbolically cast away sins. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Chariya Leeds, 44, and her daughter Samantha Leeds, 5, take part in the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, United States September 14, 2015. As Jews take part in the Tashlich prayer, a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Chariya Leeds, 44, and her daughter Samantha Leeds, 5, take part in the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, United States September 14, 2015. As Jews take part in the Tashlich prayer, a Rosh Hashanah ritual, bread crumbs are tossed into the waters to symbolically cast away sins. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 20
Attendee place their shoes on shoe racks at an interfaith rally titled "Love is Stronger than Hate" at the Islamic Community Center in Phoenix, Arizona, United States June 1, 2015. The rally was held in response to an earlier anti-Muslim rally at the same location. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

Attendee place their shoes on shoe racks at an interfaith rally titled "Love is Stronger than Hate" at the Islamic Community Center in Phoenix, Arizona, United States June 1, 2015. The rally was held in response to an earlier anti-Muslim rally at the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Attendee place their shoes on shoe racks at an interfaith rally titled "Love is Stronger than Hate" at the Islamic Community Center in Phoenix, Arizona, United States June 1, 2015. The rally was held in response to an earlier anti-Muslim rally at the same location. REUTERS/Deanna Dent
Close
8 / 20
Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. According to organizers 50,000 people were expected to pack the temple grounds to celebrate Holi, the passing of winter to spring, and throw colorful powder throughout the day. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. According to organizers 50,000 people were expected to pack the temple grounds to celebrate Holi,...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2013
Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. According to organizers 50,000 people were expected to pack the temple grounds to celebrate Holi, the passing of winter to spring, and throw colorful powder throughout the day. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
9 / 20
Franklin Esterman of Baltimore Maryland hugs his son Matthew after Franklin was baptized in a pond during the Creation Christian music festival near Mount Union, Pennsylvania, June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Franklin Esterman of Baltimore Maryland hugs his son Matthew after Franklin was baptized in a pond during the Creation Christian music festival near Mount Union, Pennsylvania, June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2008
Franklin Esterman of Baltimore Maryland hugs his son Matthew after Franklin was baptized in a pond during the Creation Christian music festival near Mount Union, Pennsylvania, June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 20
Sister-wives Valerie (L) and Vicki serve breakfast to their children in their polygamous house in Herriman, Utah, May 30, 2007. Polygamy, once hidden in the shadows of Utah and Arizona, is breaking into the open as fundamentalist Mormons push to decriminalize it on religious grounds, while at the same time stamping out abuses such as forced marriages of underage brides. TREUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Sister-wives Valerie (L) and Vicki serve breakfast to their children in their polygamous house in Herriman, Utah, May 30, 2007. Polygamy, once hidden in the shadows of Utah and Arizona, is breaking into the open as fundamentalist Mormons push to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2007
Sister-wives Valerie (L) and Vicki serve breakfast to their children in their polygamous house in Herriman, Utah, May 30, 2007. Polygamy, once hidden in the shadows of Utah and Arizona, is breaking into the open as fundamentalist Mormons push to decriminalize it on religious grounds, while at the same time stamping out abuses such as forced marriages of underage brides. TREUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
11 / 20
Actors dressed for a nativity scene are pictured during a prayer reading in front of the Supreme Court in Washington December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Actors dressed for a nativity scene are pictured during a prayer reading in front of the Supreme Court in Washington December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
Actors dressed for a nativity scene are pictured during a prayer reading in front of the Supreme Court in Washington December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 20
Amish youth from Ohio recite gospel songs in the Times Square subway in Midtown, New York May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Amish youth from Ohio recite gospel songs in the Times Square subway in Midtown, New York May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Amish youth from Ohio recite gospel songs in the Times Square subway in Midtown, New York May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
13 / 20
Women raise their arms in song during a memorial service for the late Nelson Mandela at the Riverside Church in New York December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Women raise their arms in song during a memorial service for the late Nelson Mandela at the Riverside Church in New York December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2013
Women raise their arms in song during a memorial service for the late Nelson Mandela at the Riverside Church in New York December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 20
People walk past Salt Lake temple as they arrive to attend the biannual general conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

People walk past Salt Lake temple as they arrive to attend the biannual general conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, April 05, 2014
People walk past Salt Lake temple as they arrive to attend the biannual general conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
15 / 20
Children sit on a pile of boxes at a mass gathering of Satmar Hasidic Jews in New York November 23, 2013. The Satmars, a strictly anti-zionist sect of Judaism, gathered to celebrate the 69th anniversary of their founding Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum's escape from the holocaust. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Children sit on a pile of boxes at a mass gathering of Satmar Hasidic Jews in New York November 23, 2013. The Satmars, a strictly anti-zionist sect of Judaism, gathered to celebrate the 69th anniversary of their founding Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum's...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2013
Children sit on a pile of boxes at a mass gathering of Satmar Hasidic Jews in New York November 23, 2013. The Satmars, a strictly anti-zionist sect of Judaism, gathered to celebrate the 69th anniversary of their founding Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum's escape from the holocaust. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 20
President Barack Obama greets Samantha Elauf while hosting the Iftar dinner in observance of Ramadan at the White House in Washington June 22, 2015. Elauf won a recent Supreme Court discrimination case after being denied a job for wearing a religious headscarf. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama greets Samantha Elauf while hosting the Iftar dinner in observance of Ramadan at the White House in Washington June 22, 2015. Elauf won a recent Supreme Court discrimination case after being denied a job for wearing a religious...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
President Barack Obama greets Samantha Elauf while hosting the Iftar dinner in observance of Ramadan at the White House in Washington June 22, 2015. Elauf won a recent Supreme Court discrimination case after being denied a job for wearing a religious headscarf. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 20
People cry while they attend the last mass at the Church of Our Lady of Peace in New York July 31, 2015. Seventeen Catholic churches across New York City are scheduled to hold their last services. They will close their doors for good as a result of the merger of parishes due to declining attendances. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People cry while they attend the last mass at the Church of Our Lady of Peace in New York July 31, 2015. Seventeen Catholic churches across New York City are scheduled to hold their last services. They will close their doors for good as a result of...more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
People cry while they attend the last mass at the Church of Our Lady of Peace in New York July 31, 2015. Seventeen Catholic churches across New York City are scheduled to hold their last services. They will close their doors for good as a result of the merger of parishes due to declining attendances. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
18 / 20
A Buddhist monk photographs emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington April 8, 2014. Peak blooms are expected later this week. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A Buddhist monk photographs emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington April 8, 2014. Peak blooms are expected later this week. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2014
A Buddhist monk photographs emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington April 8, 2014. Peak blooms are expected later this week. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
19 / 20
A supermoon raises above the Baha'i Temple in Wilmette, Illinois, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supermoon raises above the Baha'i Temple in Wilmette, Illinois, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A supermoon raises above the Baha'i Temple in Wilmette, Illinois, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Finding Buddhism in the mountains

Finding Buddhism in the mountains

Next Slideshows

Finding Buddhism in the mountains

Finding Buddhism in the mountains

A Tibetan Buddhist institute nestled in the mountains started with just 30 students and is now one of the world's biggest centers to study the religion.

03 Nov 2015
China unveils passenger jet

China unveils passenger jet

Commercial Aircraft Corp of China rolls out its C919 narrow body jet, meant to rival similar models from Airbus and Boeing.

03 Nov 2015
Record wave of migrants

Record wave of migrants

The number of migrants and refugees entering Europe by sea in October was roughly the same as that for the whole of 2014.

02 Nov 2015
Our home in space

Our home in space

The International Space Station celebrates 15 years of occupancy.

02 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures