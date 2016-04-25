Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Apr 25, 2016 | 9:50pm BST

America's Top Guns

A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 24
U.S. F-22 Raptor fighters fly alongside a KC-135 refueling plane over European airspace, during a flight from Britain to Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

U.S. F-22 Raptor fighters fly alongside a KC-135 refueling plane over European airspace, during a flight from Britain to Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
U.S. F-22 Raptor fighters fly alongside a KC-135 refueling plane over European airspace, during a flight from Britain to Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 24
U.S. Navy test Pilot Tony Wilson smiles after making the first ever landing of the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz using its tailhook system, while off the coast of California, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Navy test Pilot Tony Wilson smiles after making the first ever landing of the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz using its tailhook system, while off the coast of California, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
U.S. Navy test Pilot Tony Wilson smiles after making the first ever landing of the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz using its tailhook system, while off the coast of California, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 24
A squadron badge is seen on the uniform of a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter pilot at R.A.F. Mildenhall in Britain, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A squadron badge is seen on the uniform of a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter pilot at R.A.F. Mildenhall in Britain, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A squadron badge is seen on the uniform of a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter pilot at R.A.F. Mildenhall in Britain, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 24
U.S. F-22 stealth fighter jets fly over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

U.S. F-22 stealth fighter jets fly over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
U.S. F-22 stealth fighter jets fly over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
5 / 24
A U.S. Navy F/A-18 launches from the USS Carl Vinson in this undated handout picture released November 1, 2014. REUTERS/US Navy/Handout via Reuters

A U.S. Navy F/A-18 launches from the USS Carl Vinson in this undated handout picture released November 1, 2014. REUTERS/US Navy/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A U.S. Navy F/A-18 launches from the USS Carl Vinson in this undated handout picture released November 1, 2014. REUTERS/US Navy/Handout via Reuters
Close
6 / 24
A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter prepares for take off from the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, during a joint naval drill between South Korea and the U.S., in the West Sea, South Korea, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter prepares for take off from the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, during a joint naval drill between South Korea and the U.S., in the West Sea, South Korea, October 29, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter prepares for take off from the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, during a joint naval drill between South Korea and the U.S., in the West Sea, South Korea, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 24
A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter at a fuel boom as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter at a fuel boom as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby...more

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter at a fuel boom as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 24
A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet pilot waves before taking off ahead of the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) at Santiago international airport, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet pilot waves before taking off ahead of the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) at Santiago international airport, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet pilot waves before taking off ahead of the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) at Santiago international airport, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
9 / 24
U.S. pilots pose for a photograph in front of U.S. F-22 Raptor fighters parked on the runway at Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

U.S. pilots pose for a photograph in front of U.S. F-22 Raptor fighters parked on the runway at Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
U.S. pilots pose for a photograph in front of U.S. F-22 Raptor fighters parked on the runway at Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 24
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout

A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout

Reuters / Friday, September 26, 2014
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout
Close
11 / 24
U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
12 / 24
U.S. Air Force pilots with the Thunderbirds perform the calypso pass maneuver in F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during a practice session prior to the Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/US Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Manuel J. Martinez/Handout via Reuters

U.S. Air Force pilots with the Thunderbirds perform the calypso pass maneuver in F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during a practice session prior to the Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/US Air...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2014
U.S. Air Force pilots with the Thunderbirds perform the calypso pass maneuver in F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during a practice session prior to the Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/US Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Manuel J. Martinez/Handout via Reuters
Close
13 / 24
U.S. Navy test Pilot Tony Wilson looks out from in front of his plane after making the first ever landing of the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter on an aircraft carrier using its tailhook system, off the coast of California, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Navy test Pilot Tony Wilson looks out from in front of his plane after making the first ever landing of the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter on an aircraft carrier using its tailhook system, off the coast of California, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
U.S. Navy test Pilot Tony Wilson looks out from in front of his plane after making the first ever landing of the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter on an aircraft carrier using its tailhook system, off the coast of California, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 24
A U.S. Navy crew member wipes a window of a F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter on the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, during a joint naval drill between South Korea and the U.S., in the West Sea, South Korea, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A U.S. Navy crew member wipes a window of a F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter on the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, during a joint naval drill between South Korea and the U.S., in the West Sea, South Korea,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A U.S. Navy crew member wipes a window of a F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter on the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, during a joint naval drill between South Korea and the U.S., in the West Sea, South Korea, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
15 / 24
A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet performs ahead of the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) at Santiago international airport, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet performs ahead of the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) at Santiago international airport, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet performs ahead of the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) at Santiago international airport, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
16 / 24
U.S. Navy F-18E Super Hornet jets leave to support military operations against ISIL after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Iraq, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/USAF/Staff Sgt. Shawn Nickel/handout via Reuters

U.S. Navy F-18E Super Hornet jets leave to support military operations against ISIL after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Iraq, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/USAF/Staff Sgt. Shawn Nickel/handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
U.S. Navy F-18E Super Hornet jets leave to support military operations against ISIL after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Iraq, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/USAF/Staff Sgt. Shawn Nickel/handout via Reuters
Close
17 / 24
A U.S Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft prior to strike operations in Syria, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Russ Scalf/U.S. Air Force photo/Handout

A U.S Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft prior to strike operations in Syria, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Russ Scalf/U.S. Air Force photo/Handout

Reuters / Monday, September 29, 2014
A U.S Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft prior to strike operations in Syria, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Russ Scalf/U.S. Air Force photo/Handout
Close
18 / 24
Lieutenant General Jon Davis, the top Marine in charge of aviation, watches as a Marine Corps pilot prepares to land an F-35B aboard the USS Wasp during testing off the coast of North Carolina May 26, 2105. REUTERS/Andrea Shalal

Lieutenant General Jon Davis, the top Marine in charge of aviation, watches as a Marine Corps pilot prepares to land an F-35B aboard the USS Wasp during testing off the coast of North Carolina May 26, 2105. REUTERS/Andrea Shalal

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Lieutenant General Jon Davis, the top Marine in charge of aviation, watches as a Marine Corps pilot prepares to land an F-35B aboard the USS Wasp during testing off the coast of North Carolina May 26, 2105. REUTERS/Andrea Shalal
Close
19 / 24
Lieutenant Colonel Jeannie Leavitt, 333rd Fighter Squadron commander, flies her F-15 fighter aircraft over the Grand Canyon en route to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Darin Moulton/Handout

Lieutenant Colonel Jeannie Leavitt, 333rd Fighter Squadron commander, flies her F-15 fighter aircraft over the Grand Canyon en route to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Darin Moulton/Handout

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2012
Lieutenant Colonel Jeannie Leavitt, 333rd Fighter Squadron commander, flies her F-15 fighter aircraft over the Grand Canyon en route to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Darin Moulton/Handout
Close
20 / 24
A 31st Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot receives a handshake from a member of his flight crew at Aviano Air Base in Italy, after returning from supporting Joint Task Force Odyssey Dawn (JTF OD) to support the larger international response to the unrest in Libya, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tierney P. Wilson/U.S. Army Photo/Handout

A 31st Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot receives a handshake from a member of his flight crew at Aviano Air Base in Italy, after returning from supporting Joint Task Force Odyssey Dawn (JTF OD) to support the larger international response to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2011
A 31st Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot receives a handshake from a member of his flight crew at Aviano Air Base in Italy, after returning from supporting Joint Task Force Odyssey Dawn (JTF OD) to support the larger international response to the unrest in Libya, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tierney P. Wilson/U.S. Army Photo/Handout
Close
21 / 24
An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, prepare to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to conduct strike missions against Islamic State targets, in the Gulf in this U.S. Navy handout photograph provided September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Burck/Handout via Reuters

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, prepare to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to conduct...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 23, 2014
An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, prepare to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to conduct strike missions against Islamic State targets, in the Gulf in this U.S. Navy handout photograph provided September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Burck/Handout via Reuters
Close
22 / 24
A member of the ground crew signals to the pilot of a U.S. Air Force F-15E fighter jet before take off at Bagram air base, north of Kabul, August 10, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

A member of the ground crew signals to the pilot of a U.S. Air Force F-15E fighter jet before take off at Bagram air base, north of Kabul, August 10, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2009
A member of the ground crew signals to the pilot of a U.S. Air Force F-15E fighter jet before take off at Bagram air base, north of Kabul, August 10, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov
Close
23 / 24
A Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35C Joint Strike Fighter is shown before landing on the deck of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, while off the coast of California, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35C Joint Strike Fighter is shown before landing on the deck of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, while off the coast of California, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35C Joint Strike Fighter is shown before landing on the deck of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, while off the coast of California, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Cars, planes and politics

Cars, planes and politics

Next Slideshows

Cars, planes and politics

Cars, planes and politics

The presidential candidates take to the road and skies, on their cross-country campaigns.

25 Apr 2016
Remembering the Anzacs

Remembering the Anzacs

Australians and New Zealanders pay tribute to their veterans on Anzac Day.

25 Apr 2016
London Marathon

London Marathon

Highlights from the London Marathon.

25 Apr 2016
China's auto show

China's auto show

The latest models and concept cars are unveiled at Auto China 2016 in Beijing.

25 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures