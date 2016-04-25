America's Top Guns
A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. F-22 Raptor fighters fly alongside a KC-135 refueling plane over European airspace, during a flight from Britain to Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. Navy test Pilot Tony Wilson smiles after making the first ever landing of the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz using its tailhook system, while off the coast of California, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A squadron badge is seen on the uniform of a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter pilot at R.A.F. Mildenhall in Britain, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. F-22 stealth fighter jets fly over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. Navy F/A-18 launches from the USS Carl Vinson in this undated handout picture released November 1, 2014. REUTERS/US Navy/Handout via Reuters
A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter prepares for take off from the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, during a joint naval drill between South Korea and the U.S., in the West Sea, South Korea, October 29, 2015....more
A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter at a fuel boom as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby...more
A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet pilot waves before taking off ahead of the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) at Santiago international airport, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
U.S. pilots pose for a photograph in front of U.S. F-22 Raptor fighters parked on the runway at Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout
U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
U.S. Air Force pilots with the Thunderbirds perform the calypso pass maneuver in F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during a practice session prior to the Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/US Air...more
U.S. Navy test Pilot Tony Wilson looks out from in front of his plane after making the first ever landing of the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter on an aircraft carrier using its tailhook system, off the coast of California, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike...more
A U.S. Navy crew member wipes a window of a F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter on the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, during a joint naval drill between South Korea and the U.S., in the West Sea, South Korea,...more
A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet performs ahead of the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) at Santiago international airport, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
U.S. Navy F-18E Super Hornet jets leave to support military operations against ISIL after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Iraq, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/USAF/Staff Sgt. Shawn Nickel/handout via Reuters
A U.S Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft prior to strike operations in Syria, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Russ Scalf/U.S. Air Force photo/Handout
Lieutenant General Jon Davis, the top Marine in charge of aviation, watches as a Marine Corps pilot prepares to land an F-35B aboard the USS Wasp during testing off the coast of North Carolina May 26, 2105. REUTERS/Andrea Shalal
Lieutenant Colonel Jeannie Leavitt, 333rd Fighter Squadron commander, flies her F-15 fighter aircraft over the Grand Canyon en route to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Darin Moulton/Handout
A 31st Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot receives a handshake from a member of his flight crew at Aviano Air Base in Italy, after returning from supporting Joint Task Force Odyssey Dawn (JTF OD) to support the larger international response to...more
An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, prepare to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to conduct...more
A member of the ground crew signals to the pilot of a U.S. Air Force F-15E fighter jet before take off at Bagram air base, north of Kabul, August 10, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov
A Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35C Joint Strike Fighter is shown before landing on the deck of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, while off the coast of California, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Cars, planes and politics
The presidential candidates take to the road and skies, on their cross-country campaigns.
Remembering the Anzacs
Australians and New Zealanders pay tribute to their veterans on Anzac Day.
London Marathon
Highlights from the London Marathon.
China's auto show
The latest models and concept cars are unveiled at Auto China 2016 in Beijing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.