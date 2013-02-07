Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 7, 2013 | 2:35pm GMT

amfAR New York Gala

<p>Fashion designer Kenneth Cole puts a handbag on actress Sarah Jessica Parker at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Fashion designer Kenneth Cole puts a handbag on actress Sarah Jessica Parker at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Fashion designer Kenneth Cole puts a handbag on actress Sarah Jessica Parker at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 20
<p>Cee lo Green performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Cee lo Green performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Cee lo Green performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 20
<p>Model Heidi Klum, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and fashion designers Michael Kors and Kenneth Cole cut the ribbon at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Model Heidi Klum, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and fashion designers Michael Kors and Kenneth Cole cut the ribbon at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6,...more

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Model Heidi Klum, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and fashion designers Michael Kors and Kenneth Cole cut the ribbon at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 20
<p>Janet Jackson and Maria Davis speak on stage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Janet Jackson and Maria Davis speak on stage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Janet Jackson and Maria Davis speak on stage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
4 / 20
<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Close
5 / 20
<p>Former NFL player Michael Strahan and model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Former NFL player Michael Strahan and model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Former NFL player Michael Strahan and model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 20
<p>Virginie Courtin-Clarins and Claire Courtin-Clarins attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Virginie Courtin-Clarins and Claire Courtin-Clarins attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Virginie Courtin-Clarins and Claire Courtin-Clarins attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
7 / 20
<p>Designer Kenneth Cole and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Designer Kenneth Cole and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Designer Kenneth Cole and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
8 / 20
<p>Artist Alan Cumming performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Artist Alan Cumming performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Artist Alan Cumming performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 20
<p>Actress Sarah Jessica Parker reacts onstage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker reacts onstage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker reacts onstage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 20
<p>Model Heidi Klum and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Model Heidi Klum and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Model Heidi Klum and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
11 / 20
<p>Model Alina Baikova attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Model Alina Baikova attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Model Alina Baikova attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
12 / 20
<p>Jenna Elfman and Kenneth Cole attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Jenna Elfman and Kenneth Cole attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Jenna Elfman and Kenneth Cole attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
13 / 20
<p>Christine Teigen and John Legend attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Christine Teigen and John Legend attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Christine Teigen and John Legend attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
14 / 20
<p>Model and actress Carol Alt attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Model and actress Carol Alt attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Model and actress Carol Alt attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
15 / 20
<p>Actress Patricia Clarkson attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Actress Patricia Clarkson attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Actress Patricia Clarkson attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
16 / 20
<p>Jenna Elfman attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Jenna Elfman attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Jenna Elfman attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
17 / 20
<p>Alexa Chung attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Alexa Chung attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Alexa Chung attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
18 / 20
<p>Model Karlie Kloss attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Model Karlie Kloss attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Model Karlie Kloss attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
19 / 20
<p>Model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Leather fashion

Leather fashion

Next Slideshows

Leather fashion

Leather fashion

After Beyonce donned leather for the Super Bowl halftime show, here's a look at leather creations on the catwalk.

06 Feb 2013
Beyonce at halftime

Beyonce at halftime

Highlights from the Super Bowl halftime show.

04 Feb 2013
Being Beyonce

Being Beyonce

The rise of Beyonce - from Destiny's Child to new mom.

01 Feb 2013
Rihanna back with Chris Brown

Rihanna back with Chris Brown

Rihanna says she is back together with Chris Brown, who is still on probation for assaulting her in 2009, saying "It's different now."

30 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after an attacker killed three people and injured about 40 near parliament in London.

Disneyland Paris turns 25

Disneyland Paris turns 25

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.

Trapped in Mosul

Trapped in Mosul

About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."

The day after in London

The day after in London

Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures