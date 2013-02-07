amfAR New York Gala
Fashion designer Kenneth Cole puts a handbag on actress Sarah Jessica Parker at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fashion designer Kenneth Cole puts a handbag on actress Sarah Jessica Parker at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cee lo Green performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cee lo Green performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Heidi Klum, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and fashion designers Michael Kors and Kenneth Cole cut the ribbon at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6,...more
Model Heidi Klum, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and fashion designers Michael Kors and Kenneth Cole cut the ribbon at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Janet Jackson and Maria Davis speak on stage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Janet Jackson and Maria Davis speak on stage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Former NFL player Michael Strahan and model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former NFL player Michael Strahan and model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Virginie Courtin-Clarins and Claire Courtin-Clarins attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Virginie Courtin-Clarins and Claire Courtin-Clarins attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Kenneth Cole and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Kenneth Cole and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Artist Alan Cumming performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Artist Alan Cumming performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker reacts onstage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker reacts onstage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Heidi Klum and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Heidi Klum and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Alina Baikova attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Alina Baikova attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jenna Elfman and Kenneth Cole attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jenna Elfman and Kenneth Cole attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Christine Teigen and John Legend attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Christine Teigen and John Legend attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model and actress Carol Alt attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model and actress Carol Alt attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Patricia Clarkson attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Patricia Clarkson attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jenna Elfman attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jenna Elfman attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Alexa Chung attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Alexa Chung attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Karlie Kloss attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Karlie Kloss attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Leather fashion
After Beyonce donned leather for the Super Bowl halftime show, here's a look at leather creations on the catwalk.
Beyonce at halftime
Highlights from the Super Bowl halftime show.
Being Beyonce
The rise of Beyonce - from Destiny's Child to new mom.
Rihanna back with Chris Brown
Rihanna says she is back together with Chris Brown, who is still on probation for assaulting her in 2009, saying "It's different now."
MORE IN PICTURES
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after an attacker killed three people and injured about 40 near parliament in London.
Disneyland Paris turns 25
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."
The day after in London
Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.
Drought brings disease fears in Kenya
Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.