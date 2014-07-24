Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 24, 2014 | 9:37pm BST

Amid the crash site

A piece of the wreckage is seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Petropavlivka (Petropavlovka), Donetsk region July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A piece of the wreckage is seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Petropavlivka (Petropavlovka), Donetsk region July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A piece of the wreckage is seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Petropavlivka (Petropavlovka), Donetsk region July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
1 / 26
A man walks near the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines MH17 after it crashed last Thursday, near Hrabove (Grabovo) in the Donetsk region July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A man walks near the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines MH17 after it crashed last Thursday, near Hrabove (Grabovo) in the Donetsk region July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A man walks near the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines MH17 after it crashed last Thursday, near Hrabove (Grabovo) in the Donetsk region July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
2 / 26
Debris is pictured at the site where Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near Petropavlivka village in the Donetsk region July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Debris is pictured at the site where Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near Petropavlivka village in the Donetsk region July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Debris is pictured at the site where Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near Petropavlivka village in the Donetsk region July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
3 / 26
A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Rozsypne, Donetsk region, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Rozsypne, Donetsk region, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Rozsypne, Donetsk region, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
4 / 26
An imprint of where a body used to lie on the ground is seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An imprint of where a body used to lie on the ground is seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
An imprint of where a body used to lie on the ground is seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
5 / 26
Parts of the wreckage are seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Parts of the wreckage are seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Parts of the wreckage are seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
6 / 26
Flowers and mementos left by local residents lie on wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Flowers and mementos left by local residents lie on wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Flowers and mementos left by local residents lie on wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
7 / 26
Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry prepare to remove a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry prepare to remove a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry prepare to remove a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
8 / 26
Debris is pictured at the site where Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near Petropavlivka village in the Donetsk region July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Debris is pictured at the site where Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near Petropavlivka village in the Donetsk region July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Debris is pictured at the site where Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near Petropavlivka village in the Donetsk region July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
9 / 26
Belongings found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 are pictured near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Belongings found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 are pictured near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Belongings found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 are pictured near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
10 / 26
A piece of the wreckage is seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Petropavlivka (Petropavlovka), Donetsk region July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A piece of the wreckage is seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Petropavlivka (Petropavlovka), Donetsk region July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A piece of the wreckage is seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Petropavlivka (Petropavlovka), Donetsk region July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
11 / 26
Parts of the wreckage are seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Parts of the wreckage are seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Parts of the wreckage are seen at a crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
12 / 26
Passengers' belongings are pictured at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Passengers' belongings are pictured at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Passengers' belongings are pictured at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
13 / 26
A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in the Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in the Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in the Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
14 / 26
The remains of a pet cage found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is pictured near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

The remains of a pet cage found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is pictured near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
The remains of a pet cage found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is pictured near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
15 / 26
Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry gather the remains of victims at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry gather the remains of victims at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry gather the remains of victims at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
16 / 26
Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
17 / 26
Malaysian air crash investigators take photos of the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Malaysian air crash investigators take photos of the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Malaysian air crash investigators take photos of the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
18 / 26
A board, with a message referencing Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, is seen outside the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) near the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A board, with a message referencing Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, is seen outside the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) near the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A board, with a message referencing Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, is seen outside the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) near the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
19 / 26
Personal belongings from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday are seen near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Personal belongings from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday are seen near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Personal belongings from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday are seen near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
20 / 26
Passengers' belongings are pictured at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Passengers' belongings are pictured at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Passengers' belongings are pictured at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
21 / 26
A pro-Russian separatist holds up a stuffed toy found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian separatist holds up a stuffed toy found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A pro-Russian separatist holds up a stuffed toy found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
22 / 26
Flowers lie on debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Flowers lie on debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Flowers lie on debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
23 / 26
Luggage and belongings are seen near the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Luggage and belongings are seen near the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Luggage and belongings are seen near the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
24 / 26
Debris is pictured at the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash, near the village of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Debris is pictured at the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash, near the village of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Debris is pictured at the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash, near the village of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
25 / 26
The site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash is seen near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

The site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash is seen near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 24, 2014
The site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash is seen near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
MH17 crash site

MH17 crash site

Next Slideshows

MH17 crash site

MH17 crash site

The aftermath of the Malaysian airliner crash.

24 Jul 2014
UN school in Gaza hit

UN school in Gaza hit

Shells hit a U.N.-run school sheltering Palestinians in the northern Gaza strip.

24 Jul 2014
From Kandahar to Idaho

From Kandahar to Idaho

Sergeant Matt Krumwiede is learning to walk again after losing both legs while on patrol in Afghanistan.

24 Jul 2014
Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Song and dance at the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

24 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures