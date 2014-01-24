Edition:
Fri Jan 24, 2014

Amid the opium fields

<p>A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier stands guard before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbarkyaing village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>Eike Tun, 40, an opium field worker, sits on the field as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers destroy poppy plants, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>A girl peers out from her hut in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>Eike Nyi, 30, an opium field worker, stands next to his burning hut as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers destroy the opium field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier stands guard before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbarkyaing village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>A family passes time in their hut near an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>Children play in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier carries a weapon during the destruction of an opium field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>Yanwarme (R), 24, and her daughter Htoo Htoo Me, 4, pass time in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier displays poppy plants as the army destroys an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>A family passes time at their hut near a poppy field, as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers destroy the field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier sits by the fire for warmth before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbarkyaing village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier sets fire to poppy plants during the destruction of an opium field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>A family passes time in Nanbarkyaing village as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers (not pictured) destroy a poppy field nearby, in Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>Eike Tun, 40, a poppy field worker, removes his belongings as Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers set fire to his hut during a destruction of the poppy field, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>Eike Tun (R), 40, an opium field worker, sits on the field next to a Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier (L) destroying poppy plants, near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier carries a weapon during the destruction of an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>Ngokhu, 30, an opium field worker, sits near a fire for warmth in a hut at an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>Children look at a Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier before he destroys a poppy field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

<p>Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldiers carry weapons during the destruction of an opium field near Loimgmain village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Friday, January 24, 2014

Pictures