Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue May 19, 2015 | 8:41pm BST

Among alpacas

Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, hugs an alpaca in her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. Lisa came to Portugal from England in 2009 to set up Monte Frio Alpacas, a project where she breeds alpacas, which produce wool. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, hugs an alpaca in her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. Lisa came to Portugal from England in 2009 to set up Monte Frio Alpacas, a project where she breeds alpacas, which produce wool. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, hugs an alpaca in her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. Lisa came to Portugal from England in 2009 to set up Monte Frio Alpacas, a project where she breeds alpacas, which produce wool. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
1 / 20
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, jokes with an alpaca in her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. Lisa's 14 alpacas produce about 110 pounds (50 kilos) of wool annually. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, jokes with an alpaca in her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. Lisa's 14 alpacas produce about 110 pounds (50 kilos) of wool annually. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, jokes with an alpaca in her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. Lisa's 14 alpacas produce about 110 pounds (50 kilos) of wool annually. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
2 / 20
The coat of an alpaca that belongs to Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, is seen at her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

The coat of an alpaca that belongs to Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, is seen at her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
The coat of an alpaca that belongs to Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, is seen at her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
3 / 20
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, and volunteer Katharina Bartelmann rest next to the alpacas near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, and volunteer Katharina Bartelmann rest next to the alpacas near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, and volunteer Katharina Bartelmann rest next to the alpacas near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
4 / 20
An alpaca of Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, is pictured at her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

An alpaca of Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, is pictured at her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
An alpaca of Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, is pictured at her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
5 / 20
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
6 / 20
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015.REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015.REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015.REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
7 / 20
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
8 / 20
Alpacas of Lisa Vella-Gatt (not pictured) walk by her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Alpacas of Lisa Vella-Gatt (not pictured) walk by her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Alpacas of Lisa Vella-Gatt (not pictured) walk by her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
9 / 20
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, feeds the alpacas in her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, feeds the alpacas in her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, feeds the alpacas in her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
10 / 20
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
11 / 20
Figurines made with the wool of alpacas are seen at the house of Lisa Vella-Gatt in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Figurines made with the wool of alpacas are seen at the house of Lisa Vella-Gatt in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Figurines made with the wool of alpacas are seen at the house of Lisa Vella-Gatt in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
12 / 20
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015.REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015.REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015.REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
13 / 20
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, walks with her alpacas by a valley near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, walks with her alpacas by a valley near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, walks with her alpacas by a valley near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
14 / 20
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
15 / 20
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, rests next to alpacas at her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, rests next to alpacas at her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, rests next to alpacas at her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
16 / 20
Alpacas walk by Lisa Vella-Gatt's farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Alpacas walk by Lisa Vella-Gatt's farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Alpacas walk by Lisa Vella-Gatt's farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
17 / 20
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
18 / 20
Alpacas graze at Lisa Vella-Gatt's farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Alpacas graze at Lisa Vella-Gatt's farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Alpacas graze at Lisa Vella-Gatt's farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
19 / 20
Volunteer, Katharina Bartelmann, feeds alpacas near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Volunteer, Katharina Bartelmann, feeds alpacas near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Volunteer, Katharina Bartelmann, feeds alpacas near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Blind track meet

Blind track meet

Next Slideshows

Blind track meet

Blind track meet

Over 80 students from five different schools for the blind participated in the event.

19 May 2015
A Euromaidan wedding

A Euromaidan wedding

A couple who met while protesting in Ukraine marry in a Canadian park, inviting the general public to celebrate with them.

18 May 2015
Cities in the clouds

Cities in the clouds

Cities enveloped in fog and clouds.

18 May 2015
Romney takes on Holyfield

Romney takes on Holyfield

Former presidential candidate, Mitt Romney gets in the ring with former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield for charity.

16 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures