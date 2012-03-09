Edition:
An American homeless family

Angelica Cervantes, 36, packs up tents in the campground where she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Cervantes, 36, packs up tents in the campground where she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Twelve-year-old Melinda Guzman's Therapeutic Behavioral Services certificate is seen on the ground of the campground where she has been living with her mother and aunt, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Twelve-year-old Melinda Guzman's Therapeutic Behavioral Services certificate is seen on the ground of the campground where she has been living with her mother and aunt, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Cervantes, 36, holds her head as she stands in the campground she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Cervantes, 36, holds her head as she stands in the campground she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Melinda Guzman, 12, and Alma Cervantes, 4 play in the campground where they have been staying in Santa Paula, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Melinda Guzman, 12, and Alma Cervantes, 4 play in the campground where they have been staying in Santa Paula, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A child's picture of star constellations is seen on the ground of the campground where Angelica Cervantes, 36, her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children have been staying, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A child's picture of star constellations is seen on the ground of the campground where Angelica Cervantes, 36, her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children have been staying, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Cervantes, 36, sits after packing up tents at the campsite she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Cervantes, 36, sits after packing up tents at the campsite she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Cervantes, 36, sits on a rock in the campground where she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. After three weeks of sleeping at a campsite, the family could no longer afford a rental van to ferry the kids to school and had to find a cheap motel room for the night, so the children could walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more

Angelica Cervantes, 36, sits on a rock in the campground where she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. After three weeks of sleeping at a campsite, the family could no longer afford a rental van to ferry the kids to school and had to find a cheap motel room for the night, so the children could walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Benita Guzman, 40, puts possessions in a storage locker in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Benita Guzman, 40, puts possessions in a storage locker in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The feet of Benita Guzman, 40, are pictured as she eats breakfast after dropping her children at school in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The feet of Benita Guzman, 40, are pictured as she eats breakfast after dropping her children at school in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Benita Guzman, 40, (R) and her niece Angelica Cervantes, 36, eat breakfast after dropping their children at school in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. Guzman and Cervantes are homeless but stick together in an effort to keep their children together as a family, and not taken away and separated in foster homes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Benita Guzman, 40, (R) and her niece Angelica Cervantes, 36, eat breakfast after dropping their children at school in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. Guzman and Cervantes are homeless but stick together in an effort to keep their children together as a family, and not taken away and separated in foster homes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Cervantes, 36, checks into a motel in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Cervantes, 36, checks into a motel in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Benita Guzman, 40, takes her belongings into a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Benita Guzman, 40, takes her belongings into a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(L-R) Melinda Guzman, 12, Tomas Cervantes, 6, and Preciosa Cervantes, 8, play in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(L-R) Melinda Guzman, 12, Tomas Cervantes, 6, and Preciosa Cervantes, 8, play in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Preciosa Guzman, 8, (R) tries to reach a box of snacks as she waits for dinner in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Preciosa Guzman, 8, (R) tries to reach a box of snacks as she waits for dinner in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Cervantes, 36, and her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, sit in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Cervantes, 36, and her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, sit in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Francisco Gona, 15, does his homework as his brother Tomas Cervantes, 6, lies in bed in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Francisco Gona, 15, does his homework as his brother Tomas Cervantes, 6, lies in bed in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Preciosa Guzman, 8, takes a shower in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Preciosa Guzman, 8, takes a shower in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Melinda Guzman, 12, sits in the corner of in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Melinda Guzman, 12, sits in the corner of in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tomas Cervantes, 6, eats chicken as he sits with his mother Angelica Cervantes, 36, and his sisters (L-R) Alma Cervantes, 4, Preciosa Cervantes, 9, and Veronica Cervantes, 9 in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tomas Cervantes, 6, eats chicken as he sits with his mother Angelica Cervantes, 36, and his sisters (L-R) Alma Cervantes, 4, Preciosa Cervantes, 9, and Veronica Cervantes, 9 in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Cervantes, 36, lies on the bed in a motel room with her daughter Veronica Cervantes, 9, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Cervantes, 36, lies on the bed in a motel room with her daughter Veronica Cervantes, 9, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tomas Cervantes, 6, lies on a bed in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tomas Cervantes, 6, lies on a bed in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Melinda Guzman, 12, lies in the corner of a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Melinda Guzman, 12, lies in the corner of a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Cervantes' children (L-R) Alma Cervantes, 4, Preciosa Cervantes, 9, and Veronica Cervantes, 9, sleep in a motel room in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Cervantes' children (L-R) Alma Cervantes, 4, Preciosa Cervantes, 9, and Veronica Cervantes, 9, sleep in a motel room in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Benita Guzman, 40, (L) drops her niece Angelica Cervantes' children at school (L-R) Alma Cervantes, 4, Tomas Cervantes, 6, and Veronica Cervantes, 9, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Benita Guzman, 40, (L) drops her niece Angelica Cervantes' children at school (L-R) Alma Cervantes, 4, Tomas Cervantes, 6, and Veronica Cervantes, 9, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Melinda Guzman, 12, walks into her school in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Melinda Guzman, 12, walks into her school in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(R-L) Angelica Cervantes, 36, her daughter Veronica Cervantes, 9, her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, her daughter Preciosa Cervantes, 8, and her aunt's daughter Melinda Guzman, 12, watch television in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(R-L) Angelica Cervantes, 36, her daughter Veronica Cervantes, 9, her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, her daughter Preciosa Cervantes, 8, and her aunt's daughter Melinda Guzman, 12, watch television in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Benita Guzman, 40, cries as she stands in the campground she has been staying with her niece Angelica Cervantes, 36, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Benita Guzman, 40, cries as she stands in the campground she has been staying with her niece Angelica Cervantes, 36, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Richard Guzman, 20, stands by the tents where he has been staying with his mother and aunt, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Richard Guzman, 20, stands by the tents where he has been staying with his mother and aunt, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Cervantes, 36, cleans up in the campground where she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, California February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Cervantes, 36, cleans up in the campground where she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, California February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Richard Guzman, 20, lies on piles of clothes and blankets after packing up tents at the campsite he has been staying with his mother and aunt, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Richard Guzman, 20, lies on piles of clothes and blankets after packing up tents at the campsite he has been staying with his mother and aunt, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

