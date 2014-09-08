An independent Scotland?
Members of the group 'English Scots for YES' hold a tea-party near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between England and Scotland September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Dogs wearing a union flag and a Scottish Saltire are seen at the Birnam Highland Games in Scotland August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Labour party MP Jim Murphy addresses a crowd during his "100 streets in 100 days" tour to promote the case for Scotland to remain part of the United Kingdom, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Greg Walker throws the hammer at the Birnam Highland Games in Scotland, August 30, 2014. Scotland will hold a referendum on independence on September 18. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A member of the group 'English Scots for YES' pours a cup of tea near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between England and Scotland September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Manpreet Sing Makkar poses for a photograph in Calton Hill, Edinburgh July 16, 2014. Manpreet, who is originally from Punjab in India, moved to Scotland in 2001 and is active in the Yes campaign. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
The Jacobite steam train crosses the Glenfinnan Viaduct in Scotland August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond speaks with Historic Scotland employee Douglas Wilson during a visit to Arbroath Abbey, in Arbroath, Scotland August 18, 2014. Arbroath Abbey is famous for its association with the Declaration of Arbroath, the...more
Members of the Field Marshall Montgomery Pipe Band react to winning the annual World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green, Scotland August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Actors who are part of King Robert The Bruce's army re-enact the Battle of Bannockburn in Bannockburn, central Scotland June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A Christmas figurine of the Loch Ness Monster, also known as "Nessie", is displayed at a souvenir shop in Glasgow, Scotland April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British and Scottish flags fly outside the Lloyds Banking Group's Scottish headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg is seen on a television screen as patrons socialize in the Kay Park Tavern, a pub near the main business district in Kilmarnock, Scotland March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Swiss tourists take photographs next to a road that marks the England - Scotland border, at a lay-by on the A1 road near Berwick August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
School student Laura McKenzie, 16, poses for a photograph, with Craigmillar Castle in the background, in Edinburgh March 4 2014. Laura is voting "No" in the referendum and said, "I don't see any benefits to it and I don't think that Scotland needs...more
Andy Lang and Liam Reid dance together, wearing kilts while on their way to a wedding, as bagpiper Richard Macdonald plays in the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
A derelict cottage is seen at the side of the A9 near Blackford, Scotland January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
James Wallace wears a kilt as he stands outside the entrance to Edinburgh castle in Scotland January 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Swimmers pose with Scottish flags during the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
A man walks on the frozen Lake of Menteith in Stirlingshire, Scotland January 12, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
